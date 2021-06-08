 
Sparta(TM) Unveils Multi-Layer Virus Protection Program for the Workplace

Autor: Accesswire
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is officially unveiling its virus protection program for the workplace. It's a system that …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is officially unveiling its virus protection program for the workplace. It's a system that integrates 5 easy-to-use components that can be utilized by both industrial and commercial enterprises to help keep a lid on the spread of viruses like COVID-19.

The COVID-19 crisis has crushed industry, especially operations that depend on the movement of people and close contact on production lines. This has been evident in Ontario's region of Peel, where there are hundreds of factories and more than 100,000 cases of SARS-CoV-2 being recorded, resulting in significant reductions in productivity. Over the last several months, Sparta and its various divisions have been working to bring together a comprehensive health safety program aimed at helping to protect vulnerable workers.

"We knew we had to do something because we have the engineering and science background, as well as the right partner channels to bring some relief to the workforce. We also recognize the challenges industries face, especially relative to the pandemic, because we have a plant of our own in east Toronto. And our number one concern for our employees is to keep them safe and to make them feel safe; and with that comes improved productivity." said, Sparta President and Chief Technology Officer, John O'Bireck

Over the past couple of months, while governments and society-at-large have been largely banking on vaccines as the holy-grail, yet concerns about the next wave, the next variant, and/or the next pandemic outbreak still being omnipresent, Sparta has been looking to implement additional layers of workplace safety systems to allay safety concerns for its employees at their e-waste recycling facility (Re-ECO Tech/ERS) in Scarborough, ON. Now, over the next couple of weeks, Sparta will be using the same Scarborough facility as a demonstration site to explain how their workplace virus protection program can be used in other industries to help improve peace-of-mind across the workforce that results in increased productivity.

