New Jersey Mining Co. Extensively Expands its High-Grade Roberts Rare Earth Element Land Package

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ("NJMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an extensive expansion of its Roberts Rare Earth Element (REE) project in Central Idaho. The Roberts REE land package now totals 63 un-patented claims covering 1,051 acres, almost 5-times its original size. The Roberts REE project is located in the Mineral Hill mining district in Lemhi County, Idaho. The district is notable for the dozens of REE prospects that occur along a northwest trending belt which is approximately 1.5 miles wide and 10 miles long. Historic reports and sampling have shown total rare earth element concentrations are strongest in the southeast portion of the belt, where the NJMC claim block is located and additional exploration/analysis is planned.