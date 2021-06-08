 
Compliance Solutions Strategies Named to CyberTech100

CSS awarded for its technology and service offerings which enable clients to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity risk management

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS"), a leading RegTech platform providing technology-driven solutions which assist financial services firms in meeting their regulatory compliance requirements, today announced its inclusion in the CyberTech100. Compiled by FinTech Global with winners selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts, the annual list recognizes the world's 100 most innovative providers of digital solutions helping financial services firms fight off cyberattacks and protect their data assets.

The CyberTech industry has experienced tremendous growth as recent well-publicized cyberattacks have resulted in extensive disruptions to the global supply chain. A combination of factors is driving increasing levels of vulnerability. As all companies become increasingly reliant on technology and data management infrastructures, cyberattacks are growing in number, complexity and sophistication.

CSS addresses regulatory, business and operational risks across the global investment management industry, supporting a broad scope of institutional asset managers, hedge funds, private equity firms and insurance companies. With its selection to the CyberTech 100, CSS continues to build momentum and deliver market-leading cybersecurity solutions and services for dark web monitoring, policy and procedure development and review, security testing, cyber training and preparedness assessments. CSS's expertise in regulations governing the protection and use of personally identifiable information (PII), such as GDPR and the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA), is increasingly being leveraged by investment managers and advisers seeking to implement the controls necessary for properly managing data related to investors and employees.  

"We're thrilled to be included among the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies," said E.J. Yerzak, Head of Cyber IT Services at CSS. "CSS uses AI-based technology backed by in-house regulatory and cybersecurity expertise to partner with firms in the development of a comprehensive cybersecurity risk management program. The latest cyber news has accelerated the need for clients to take a more proactive approach to evolving the strength and maturity of their cybersecurity defenses."

About CSS:

Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS) is a trusted global RegTech partner that uniquely brings together innovative technology-driven solutions to support financial services firms in navigating a clear and strategic path through the complex and fragmented global regulatory space. Our solutions and services help firms meet regulatory deadlines while optimizing compliance data, operations and technology. CSS covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting, investment monitoring, compliance management, compliance services and managed services with a complementary, centralized approach to the strategic management of regulatory data called RBOR (Regulatory Book of Record). The company currently serves over 650 clients in the financial services vertical comprising of hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators, including Tier 1 buy-side and sell-side institutions. CSS maintains a global footprint across both North America and Europe with customer-facing offices in New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Stockholm. For more information on CSS, please visit: www.cssregtech.com.

