American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.02 cash dividend payment to be distributed on July 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 24, 2021.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated, “This dividend payment continues our history of providing cash returns to shareholders based on successful operational and financial performance. It reflects the confidence that the Board of Directors has in the strength of our business model and our longer-term strategic growth initiatives in biological product development, geographic market expansion, consumer pest control and SIMPAS/Ultimus precision application technology. We appreciate the support of our shareholders as we develop and deliver important solutions that enhance agricultural productivity, safeguard public health and facilitate environmental sustainability.”