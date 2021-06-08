 
Boxlight Launches Financial Services Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021   

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the launch of Boxlight Financial Services.

Boxlight Financial Services is a strategic customer financing program created in partnership with TEQlease Capital, a technology equipment financing company, to assist customers such as schools and districts, companies, and other organizations with constrained budgets to acquire the technology they need. The program allows customers to lease or finance Boxlight’s Mimio and Clevertouch branded technology solutions. By providing finance options, organizations can invest in state-of-the-art solutions with monthly, quarterly, or annual payments that align with budgets or the typical depreciation period for the technology.

With the immediate need for interactive technology in schools and businesses, organizations sometimes require financing to accomplish their goals. TEQlease Capital financing programs provide the opportunity to anticipate these needs, which allows their customers to stay current on recent advances in AV and IT tech. Boxlight will be providing its customers with the ability to receive 1.49% APR financing through this partnership and typical qualification for the program will be less than a day.

“Boxlight Financial Services financing program is another way for Boxlight to offer benefits to our customers that may otherwise put-off critical technology needs until a significant funding resource becomes available. The program allows customers to expand their technology budget up to a 5-year period, allowing customers to keep their technology current,” stated Hank Nance, Chief Operating Officer for Boxlight.

“Working with Boxlight to deliver best-in-class financing solutions to Boxlight customers requires us to provide the very best business financing strategies and a choice of financing solutions,” said Mike Lockwood, President of TEQlease Capital. “We can customize financing solutions to help Boxlight clients match technology use to their particular financial requirements and budget constraints.”

For more information on Boxlight Financial Services, please email sales@boxlight.com.

About TEQlease Capital

Since 2000, TEQlease Capital has specialized in providing best-in-class equipment lease financing solutions for businesses, educational institutions and federal, state and local governments, as well as offering equipment manufacturer and vendor finance programs across all industries. TEQlease Capital focuses on providing unparalleled service and on lowering acquisition finance costs, working with customers and equipment vendors through the entire equipment acquisition financing process. For more information, visit https://www.teqlease.com or call (818) 222-1006.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

