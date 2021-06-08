 
Albertsons Companies to Participate in the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit

Albertsons, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that its President and CEO, Vivek Sankaran, will participate in the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit at 11:00 a.m. ET on June 15, 2021.

The presentation will be webcast here or on the Company’s website at https://investor.albertsonscompanies.com/Event-Calendar.

A replay of the webcast will be available for at least two weeks following its completion.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2020, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $260 million in food and financial support, including approximately $95 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat. Albertsons Companies also pledged $5 million to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

