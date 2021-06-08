American Vanguard Announces Voting Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) announced voting results arising from the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 2, 2021. In summary, all measures on the ballot passed. Thus, the following nominees - Scott D. Baskin, Lawrence S. Clark, Debra F. Edwards, Morton D. Erlich, Emer Gunter, Alfred F. Ingulli, John L. Killmer, Eric G. Wintemute, and M. Esmail Zirakparvar - were re-elected to serve as directors until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected and qualified; the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021 was ratified; and the executive compensation policies and practices as set forth in the 2021 proxy were approved.

