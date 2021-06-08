RGA Announces Annuity Reinsurance Transaction With Modern Woodmen

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) a leading global life, annuity, and health reinsurer, today announced the completion of an annuity reinsurance transaction with Modern Woodmen of America (Modern Woodmen), a member-owned fraternal financial services organization. Under the agreement, an RGA subsidiary will reinsure a seasoned block of U.S. annuity business. Modern Woodmen will continue to service and administer the contracts.

“Collaboration and trust are key qualities necessary to complete a long-term transaction such as this. We are pleased that Modern Woodmen chose RGA as their partner and we are happy that, by working closely together, we were able to tailor a mutually beneficial transaction that meets Modern Woodmen’s specific capital and risk management objectives,” said Larry Carson, Executive Vice President, Global Financial Solutions, RGA. “This transaction continues RGA’s successful strategy to grow our asset-intensive business.”