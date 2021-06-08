Zoned Properties Enhances Future Growth Potential with Expanded Real Estate Services and PropTech Project Advancements

Zoned Properties is enhancing how highly regulated real estate in emerging sectors like cannabis is being developed, designed, and managed to unlock growth potential and bolster further investment opportunities.

Zoned Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, today announced a comprehensive update to the Company’s growth model featuring expanded real estate services for the regulated cannabis industry and advancements in its property technology (PropTech) data strategy.

The expanded Company growth model includes custom-built solutions and services that have been missing from regulated commercial real estate development. The Zoned Properties “flywheel model” includes niche-market focused Advisory, Brokerage, Franchise, and PropTech Data Services. Each division cross-pollinates resources and intelligence to drive project value and mitigate risk in complex real estate projects.

“Our multilayered, flywheel approach came to fruition after years of direct project experience in highly regulated industries where projects desperately needed these services, but have been widely unavailable. This growth strategy can also help drive a strong pipeline of investment opportunities where other organizations are unwilling or unable to go,” stated Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer.

The Company’s new PropTech Data Services strategy aims to offer a valuable resource for project teams and real estate professionals to navigate the challenges of securing and developing compliant real estate inventory. The PropTech Data Services platform will feature a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for real estate “green zones” where users can independently search for buildings and land that meet regulatory requirements for their cannabis project. GIS platforms have the ability to integrate various types of data providing users with functional layers of information and spatial location through maps and 3D imagery.

The Company’s commercial real estate Advisory Services division will continue to provide a blueprint for success by effectively securing opportunities, accelerating learning curves in the emerging industries, and unlocking long term value. This strategic path mitigates risk and lessens financial burdens for stakeholders when handling a cannabis real estate plan.