Brian Eno Premieres Three Hundred Tracks on The Lighthouse, a New Station on Sonos Radio HD

A lifelong creator and innovator, Eno collaborated with Sonos Radio to design a new station format that explores his extensive archive of unreleased work. The Lighthouse will serve as a living collection where Eno will premiere both past and new musical projects directly to fans across the world, giving listeners rare insight into an illustrious career spanning more than 50 years of creating, producing and redefining music. The Lighthouse will bring this music exclusively to listeners of Sonos Radio HD, the ad-free, high-definition audio tier of Sonos’ popular streaming service, Sonos Radio.

Today Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) debuts an exclusive new Sonos Radio HD station from Brian Eno called The Lighthouse , launching alongside the expanded availability of Sonos Radio HD into Austria, Canada, France, Germany and The Netherlands. Since its launch in April 2020, Sonos Radio has continued to evolve and expand its programming with artists at the creative helm, offering unparalleled experiences for artists and music fans to connect through human-curated content and music discovery.

“The music that will be broadcast from The Lighthouse covers a pretty broad period,” explained Eno. “The earliest track we have at the moment is from 1990. We will be adding more pieces as time goes on. New pieces will be entering the mix and some of that will go back even further. You will be listening to a sequence of tracks which will be randomly generated, chosen by chance so there is the possibility of odd, I hope exciting collisions - things that are very slow next to things that are very fast next to things that have no tempo, no pulse at all.”

Over the coming months, Eno will host a series of three programs related to The Lighthouse, starting with Program 1, where he discusses the unreleased material and why he’s finally decided to dig into the archive and share it with the world. Program 1 is available starting today on The Lighthouse on Sonos Radio HD and free to all Sonos customers through the in-app Sonos Sound System archive. Listeners everywhere can tune in on Mixcloud.

“On Sonos Radio, we strive to provide a creative outlet for the artists we collaborate with,” said Joe Dawson, Director of Content and Brand Platforms at Sonos. “For months, we’ve been working with Brian Eno to bring his creative vision for The Lighthouse to life, redefining the possibilities of a radio station. With this living archive, fans can continuously immerse themselves in decades of Brian’s unheard music. This project is a testament to how we approach partnering with artists, bringing exclusive content to the service and continuing to evolve the experience for our listeners on Sonos Radio.”