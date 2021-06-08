Nutanix Launches Service Provider Program Expanding Delivery of Hybrid and Multicloud Solutions

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced the launch of the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, further extending the benefits of the Elevate Partner Program to now include service providers globally. The program empowers service provider partners – including managed and cloud service providers – to build highly-differentiated hybrid and multicloud services delivering increased profitability and faster time-to-market.

As many organizations look for opportunities to simplify their IT operations, IDC forecasts the managed cloud services market to grow to $101.1B by 2024↿. With this opportunity, comes the challenge of service providers meeting increasingly individualized customer demands while staying profitable. The Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program helps service providers improve margins and agility by addressing the lock-in and minimum commitment requirements encountered in traditional service provider vendor models and programs.

“As the demand for managed and cloud services surges, service providers are uniquely positioned to assist an organization’s growth, optimization initiatives, and digital transformation needs,” said Christian Alvarez, SVP Worldwide Channels at Nutanix. “Through the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, we are rewarding our partners’ commitment in delivering high value IT cloud service offerings​ and helping them maximize profitability and increase their revenue growth potential through premium offerings.”

Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program Details

This service provider program adds two partnership levels to Nutanix Elevate: Authorized Service Provider and Professional Service Provider. Authorized Service Providers will include partners new to Nutanix or those delivering Nutanix services to small to mid-market organizations. Professional Service Provider will deliver differentiated services for enterprise organizations. Partners who join the program will be able to take advantage of all the benefits outlined in the Elevate Service Provider Program Guide including training, Not For Resale (NFR) and Nutanix XLAB software licenses, and enablement support. Professional Service Provider partners will be able to take advantage of expanded support from Nutanix including marketing materials, potential market development funds, sales tools, goal-based financial incentives and rebates, and personalized insights in Nutanix’s Partner Portal.