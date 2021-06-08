 
ZoomInfo Acquires Insent to Enable Businesses to Implement Chat at Scale

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced it has acquired Insent, a powerful conversational marketing platform that identifies website visitors in real time, uses artificial intelligence (A.I.) and advanced lead routing rules to initiate real-time conversations, and increases conversions.

Typically, chat is a tool that teams have neglected to use because they lack reliable intelligence about the buyers on their websites. The acquisition of Insent will now allow businesses to activate chat at scale. The combination of ZoomInfo’s industry-leading business-to-business intelligence paired with Insent’s A.I.-driven routing capabilities makes it possible to provide the most important prospects with personalized experiences without overwhelming internal teams, a major concern with other tools. The combined new solution will be available in the third quarter to new and existing customers as ZoomInfo Chat.

“Marketers spend enormous amounts of time, money, and effort to drive traffic to their websites, but only convert less than 2 percent of visitors into leads – an incredible inefficiency for teams,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “The acquisition of Insent will combine chat with ZoomInfo’s dynamic IP-to-company graph and insights. Marketers will be able to instantly identify previously anonymous companies that are on their websites, route prospects to the right account owners, and arm them with ZoomInfo’s key intelligence about their buyers. As a result, they’ll initiate real-time conversations that can yield significant conversions.”

Powered by Insent’s chatbot technology, ZoomInfo Chat will allow teams to conversationalize the buying experience. Teams can accelerate the sales process by identifying, routing, and connecting prospects to the right account owners in real time. They can also use Insent’s in-line meeting scheduler, with advanced calendaring features, that appears at the right time to ensure that all conversations––human or chatbot––are converted into booked meetings and develop into deeper relationships. Informed by ZoomInfo’s world-class insights about prospects’ companies and their upcoming projects and initiatives, sellers can customize automated workflows for follow-up conversations with buyers.

