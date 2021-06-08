Glass Lewis Recommends Leaf Group Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Graham Holdings and All Related Proposals

“With Glass Lewis, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ('ISS') and the Board all recommending that shareholders approve Graham Holdings’ acquisition of Leaf Group, it is clear that voting for this transaction is the best path forward for all of our shareholders. As with ISS’s report, the findings in Glass Lewis’s report clearly demonstrate that the significant and immediate value created by this transaction far outweighs the potential value that might be generated by continuing to operate as a separate, standalone entity. The Board continues to unanimously recommend that the company’s shareholders vote to approve the merger agreement.”

In addition, Glass Lewis joined ISS in recommending in its report that shareholders approve both of Leaf Group’s related proposals , including the non-binding advisory proposal to approve the compensation of the company’s executive officers in connection with the merger with Graham Holdings and the adjournment of Leaf Group’s special meeting of shareholders in the event there are insufficient votes to approve the merger at the time of the special meeting.

The Leaf Group Board reminds its shareholders that their vote is essential and EVERY vote counts. The Board strongly recommends that Leaf Group shareholders vote to approve the merger agreement and all related proposals by following the instructions on their proxy card.

REMEMBER: You can vote your shares by telephone, or via the Internet. Please follow the easy instructions on your proxy card. If you have any questions, or need assistance in voting your shares, please call our proxy solicitor, INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED TOLL-FREE, at 1-877-717-3922.

