 
checkAd

Mach7 Technologies Recruits New Vice President of Global Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 15:15  |  68   |   |   

Mr. David Madaffri, a veteran of the healthcare industry with 20+ years in sales leadership roles, joins Mach7’s Leadership Team.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare providers, announced that it has welcomed Mr. David Madaffri to the company as its new Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

For the past 12 years, Mr. Madaffri has worked for Philips Healthcare in a variety of sales leadership roles, most recently serving as the Vice President of Sales for Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics for North America. He began his career as a Radiologic Technologist and later managed the Imaging Services at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, California. He transitioned to commercial roles after leaving Sharp, having worked in Process Improvement Consulting, Implementation Services, and later Sales for both IDX and General Electric.

“I am excited to join Mach7’s dynamic team as we look to transform the nature of healthcare delivery,” said Mr. Madaffri. “I look forward to helping Mach7 further mature its sales strategy and spread its influence throughout the healthcare industry.”

The addition of Mr. Madaffri to Mach7’s leadership team enhances the company’s ongoing growth strategy to couple industry knowledge and expertise with innovative technologies to improve customer value and drive better patient outcomes. Mr. Madaffri will lead customer and healthcare industry engagement efforts in support of Mach7’s unique approach of offering integrated IT offerings in the medical imaging informatics space.

“David is a veteran of the healthcare industry, and I am delighted to welcome him to our leadership team,” commented Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7 Technologies. “His experience and perspective on the needs of various stakeholders in healthcare organizations will help us build upon our sales strategy and take Mach7 to the next level in our commercial maturity.”

Mr. Madaffri’s full biography, together with the Mach7 Leadership Team, is available on the company’s website at mach7t.com/about-us/leadership.

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies develops innovative image management and viewing solutions that form the core of an integrated enterprise imaging ecosystem. Through this innovation, we give healthcare organizations the independence and flexibility to deploy our solutions according to their needs, whether they are in their individual components or unified into a comprehensive end-to-end enterprise imaging platform. Mach7 helps organizations increase their efficiency, achieve profound operational cost savings, leverage their existing IT investments, improve the experience for patients and medical professionals, and support healthier outcomes. Visit Mach7t.com.

CONTACT:

Bob Tranchida
VP of Marketing, Mach7 Technologies
802-861-7745
bob.tranchida@mach7t.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mach7 Technologies Recruits New Vice President of Global Sales Mr. David Madaffri, a veteran of the healthcare industry with 20+ years in sales leadership roles, joins Mach7’s Leadership Team. SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board