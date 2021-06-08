 
Varonis Announces New Location in Cork and Expects to Double Headcount to 120 Employees Over Next Three Years

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced the opening of its new and expanded office space in Cork City at Penrose Dock. Varonis is expected to double its employee headcount, creating approximately 60 jobs – ranging from tech support, research and development, human resources, and sales – over the next three years.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said: “I’m delighted to welcome today’s announcement by Varonis of the opening of its new and expanded office space in Cork City, at Penrose Dock, along with the creation of 60 new jobs over the next three years. This is very welcome news for Cork and is a testament to Cork and Ireland’s continued attractiveness for high-quality investment and jobs.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: “I’m really pleased to see Varonis doubling its staff, creating an additional 60 new highly skilled jobs at Penrose Dock in Cork. As the past few weeks have shown, data security is an increasingly important sector and companies like Varonis play a critical role in the global economy. Ireland provides the talent pool, government support and academic commitment that will enable Varonis to continue this important work and I wish the company all the best with this new chapter.”

“We are thrilled to expand in Cork at the beautiful new Penrose Dock to support our customers across Europe and throughout the world,” says Dana Shahar, Chief Human Resources Officer, Varonis. “Cork is known for its wealth of talented, dedicated employees, and it is a great fit for us as we continue to grow.”

Founded in 2005, Varonis protects organizations’ most sensitive data – including financial information, intellectual property, and confidential employee and patient records. Companies turn to Varonis to detect insider threats and cyberattacks like ransomware and ensure compliance with regulations like the GDPR. Varonis specializes in safeguarding data where it lives – whether on-premises or, increasingly, in cloud applications and infrastructure.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by Varonis to double its headcount in Cork demonstrates the availability of a skilled and talented workforce across the South West Region. This announcement exemplifies IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investments in regional locations. I wish Varonis every success with this expansion.”

