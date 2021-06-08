 
ROBIT PLC’S FINANCING AGREEMENT RENEWED

ROBIT PLC          STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE          8 JUNE 2021 AT 4.00 P.M.
           
ROBIT PLC’S FINANCING AGREEMENT RENEWED

Robit Plc has on 8 June 2021 signed a new financial agreement of EUR 30 million with its main financing bank. With this financing agreement Robit Plc refinances the company’s current loans as well as prepares for upcoming investments and working capital needs, which support the company’s further growth.

The new loan is a three-year revolving credit facility with a five-year loan period. The loan will be renewed annually for the next three years’ period at a time based on equal terms agreed. 

In accordance with the financial agreement, the first instalment of the loan amounting EUR 1.5 million expires on 31 December 2021. Subsequently, the instalments of EUR 1.5 million will expire biannually.

Robit Plc raises a loan totaling EUR 26.5 million from the above-mentioned EUR 30 million new loan at the end of the June 2021, and with this arrangement refinances most of its current interest-bearing loans.

The new loan includes covenants based on the Group’s net debt to EBITDA and equity ratio. The covenants will be tested on a quarterly basis.

Robit Plc is content with the solution. With this arrangement the company ensures its financing for future growth and investments related to capacity increase.

The company will publish its half-year report 1 January – 30 June 2021 on Tuesday 10 August 2021 at 11.00 a.m.

ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen

Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CFO
+358 400 280 717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 9 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.  





