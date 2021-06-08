 
checkAd

Digerati Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

--Expands Access to America’s Fastest-Growing Master Agent and Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud Services-- 

SAN ANTONIO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, announced today that its operating subsidiary Nexogy, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners (“Sandler”), America’s fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services.

Nexogy’s UCaaS and CCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service and Contact Center as a Service) platform will allow Sandler to provide its partners with additional fully integrated solutions. Sandler’s more than 8,000 partners, 200 telecom, cloud, and data providers, and extensive network of expert agents will now be able to distribute Nexogy’s fully integrated suite of cloud communication services.

The state-of-the-art platform delivers flexible, cost-effective services with enterprise-grade quality, reliability, and first-class support. Together the two firms will offer full-featured UCaaS solutions to the Sandler partner community, which includes unique offerings such as a call path model and the ability for partners to add their own services and products to the customer's invoice.

Sandler’s partners can now offer their customers communication solutions from one centralized place, including telephony systems, messaging applications, Internet access, and video conferencing. These unique and competitive solutions allow teams to communicate internally and externally via new and innovative communication technologies.

The demand for unified communications and contact center solutions has increased significantly, as many businesses have shifted to hybrid work environments. Nexogy is helping Sandler channel partners meet this increasing demand for cloud solutions that allow small to medium-sized businesses to optimize employee and customer engagement while guiding organizations along their digital transformation journey as they move off legacy, on-premise communication systems to next-gen cloud-based communication platforms.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digerati Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners -Expands Access to America’s Fastest-Growing Master Agent and Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud Services-  SAN ANTONIO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board