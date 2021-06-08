Digerati Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners

SAN ANTONIO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, announced today that its operating subsidiary Nexogy, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners (“Sandler”), America’s fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services.

Nexogy’s UCaaS and CCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service and Contact Center as a Service) platform will allow Sandler to provide its partners with additional fully integrated solutions. Sandler’s more than 8,000 partners, 200 telecom, cloud, and data providers, and extensive network of expert agents will now be able to distribute Nexogy’s fully integrated suite of cloud communication services.

The state-of-the-art platform delivers flexible, cost-effective services with enterprise-grade quality, reliability, and first-class support. Together the two firms will offer full-featured UCaaS solutions to the Sandler partner community, which includes unique offerings such as a call path model and the ability for partners to add their own services and products to the customer's invoice.

Sandler’s partners can now offer their customers communication solutions from one centralized place, including telephony systems, messaging applications, Internet access, and video conferencing. These unique and competitive solutions allow teams to communicate internally and externally via new and innovative communication technologies.

The demand for unified communications and contact center solutions has increased significantly, as many businesses have shifted to hybrid work environments. Nexogy is helping Sandler channel partners meet this increasing demand for cloud solutions that allow small to medium-sized businesses to optimize employee and customer engagement while guiding organizations along their digital transformation journey as they move off legacy, on-premise communication systems to next-gen cloud-based communication platforms.