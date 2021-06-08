New AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series Workstation Graphics with AMD RDNA 2 Architecture and Massive 32GB of Memory to Power Demanding Architectural, Design and Media Workloads

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series workstation graphics, delivering exceptional performance, stability and reliability for professional users. The new graphics products were designed and optimized to power demanding architectural design workloads, ultra-high resolution media projects, complex design and engineering simulations, and advanced image and video editing applications.

– New professional product line features the AMD Radeon PRO W6800, the most powerful AMD RDNA workstation graphics ever, delivering up to 79 percent faster performance than the previous-generation 1 –

Built on award-winning AMD RDNA 2 architecture, the foundation of next generation, high-powered PCs, laptops and many of today’s game consoles, the new product line features the AMD Radeon PRO W6800, the fastest AMD RDNA workstation graphics card ever1. It also includes the AMD Radeon PRO W6600 graphics card, meticulously engineered for ultra-high performance workflows, and the AMD Radeon PRO W6600M GPU, designed to power professional mobile workstations.

“AMD RDNA 2 was designed from the ground up to deliver world-class performance for a wide range of applications and workloads,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “Bringing this breakthrough architecture to our workstation graphics lineup allows users to tackle much larger datasets, dramatically reduce render times, and speed processing of highly complex models and simulations. The AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series gives professionals a powerful new tool in their arsenal to accelerate projects and bring creative visions to life.”

Key capabilities and features of the new AMD Radeon W6000 series workstation graphics include:

Award-Winning AMD RDNA 2 Architecture – Built on the advanced 7nm manufacturing process, AMD RDNA 2 architecture introduces an array of advanced features elevating professional graphics to new levels of performance and efficiency.

– Built on the advanced 7nm manufacturing process, AMD RDNA 2 architecture introduces an array of advanced features elevating professional graphics to new levels of performance and efficiency. Enhanced Compute Units with Realtime Hardware-Accelerated Raytracing – Enhanced Compute Units (CU) with Ray Accelerators offer up to 46 percent faster rendering than Radeon PRO graphics cards based on previous-generation architectures in SOLIDWORKS Visualize 2021 2 . Support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS) delivers real-time photorealistic viewports and rendering.

– Enhanced Compute Units (CU) with Ray Accelerators offer up to 46 percent faster rendering than Radeon PRO graphics cards based on previous-generation architectures in SOLIDWORKS Visualize 2021 . Support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS) delivers real-time photorealistic viewports and rendering. AMD Infinity Cache – Up to 128MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption, enabling the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 to deliver the highest RDNA workstation GPU performance to date 1 .

– Up to 128MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption, enabling the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 to deliver the highest RDNA workstation GPU performance to date . Smart Access Memory – Unlocks higher performance for key professional workloads by giving AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors or select AMD Ryzen 3000 series Desktop Processors access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory 3 .

– Unlocks higher performance for key professional workloads by giving AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors or select AMD Ryzen 3000 series Desktop Processors access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory . AMD Radeon PRO Viewport Boost – Designed for today’s professional workloads and compatible software to help viewport frames-per-second performance increase with project file sizes 4 .

– Designed for today’s professional workloads and compatible software to help viewport frames-per-second performance increase with project file sizes . Certified for leading professional applications – AMD continues to work with leading professional software application vendors to help ensure AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards are built for demanding 24/7 environments and tested to meet exceptional standards, delivering the stability and reliability required by workstation professionals. The list of certified applications can be found here.

AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series Workstation Graphics Specifications