 
checkAd

Fortinet Simplifies Network Operations by Enhancing Security Fabric with Digital Experience Monitoring

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

Introducing FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps Into Fortinet Fabric Management Center

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet
“With the release of FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps, we’re continuing to build out the Fabric Management Center – NOC to deliver comprehensive monitoring and automation. This enables organizations to improve digital experience and business outcomes. To succeed in the digital transformation, network operations teams need to ensure quality of user experience on any application from anywhere. Having the right tools that are integrated into a unified platform for the NOC is key for successfully operating complex and diverse networks.”

News Summary
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced two new offerings to accelerate AIOps Network Operations with FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps. Fortinet is now extending network monitoring beyond the Fortinet Security Fabric to third party network infrastructures, applications and clouds, providing comprehensive Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) with FortiMonitor. FortiAIOps leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to eliminate manual analysis and correlates data from every network edge, automating anomaly detection.

Complexity of Fragmented Network Operations Impeding Digital Experience
Driven by the user experience, digital transformation requires network teams to ensure the quality of user experience on all applications with comprehensive visibility. However, disjointed tools for LAN, WAN, cloud performance and security monitoring are impeding the holistic end-to-end user to application visibility and adding operational complexity. Due to multilayered, distributed and complex networks, the root cause analysis (RCA) to resolve user experience issues is not trivial and takes longer to resolve. Operators are taking longer to remediate user experience issues due to manual operations and processes to implement network changes.

Fortinet Fabric Management Center-NOC Automates and Simplifies Network Operations
To address digital experience challenges, Fortinet is enhancing its Fabric Management Center – NOC with FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps to simplify operations for network teams. Taking a security-driven networking approach, Fortinet Fabric Management Center-NOC provides network teams an easy way to observe, correlate and respond across heterogeneous and distributed networks. This simplifies network operations with comprehensive monitoring and automation by leveraging years of experience building AI and ML models – processing on an average more than 100 billion network security events a day – extending now to network operations. Through the new offerings and existing Fortinet Security Fabric portfolio, organizations achieve the following:

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortinet Simplifies Network Operations by Enhancing Security Fabric with Digital Experience Monitoring Introducing FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps Into Fortinet Fabric Management CenterSUNNYVALE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet“With the release of FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps, we’re …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board