O2Micro to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, announced that the company will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference the week of June 7th, 2021. The company’s leadership is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 10th at 4PM Eastern. Additional information can be found at https://www.stifel.com/



About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting and Battery Management.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Daniel Meyberg O2Micro Investor Relations ir@o2micro.com Joe Hassett Gregory Communications joeh@gregoryfca.com