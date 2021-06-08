 
Avalon GloboCare To Present Its S-Layer and QTY Code Breakthrough Technology Platforms at The Prestigious Annual World Stem Cell Summit

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announces that the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., will chair a session on the “Hot Topics and Future Trends” track at the 2021 Annual World Stem Cell Summit, which will take place virtually on June 14-18, 2021. The session will feature Avalon’s two breakthrough technology platforms, S-layer nanotechnology and QTY code, in co-development with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna (BOKU), respectively.

Avalon’s collaborators and key opinion leaders, Professor Shuguang Zhang, Ph.D., of MIT’s Media lab in Boston, MA and Professor Uwe B. Sleytr, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus at BOKU, member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, and part of Avalon’s Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board, are invited speakers of the session.

This featured presentation at the upcoming virtual meeting is entitled, "S-Layer and QTY Code: Promising Technologies to Transform Cellular Therapy and Regenerative Medicine.”

About Avalon’s S-Layer and QTY core technology platforms

The QTY code technology is a novel protein-design algorithm platform that can turn water- insoluble transmembrane receptor proteins into water-soluble proteins, enabling their use in many clinical applications. This co-development program between MIT and Avalon has already successfully generated a series of decoy receptors which function to soak up the excess chemokines and cytokines produced in the body during a potentially fatal ‘cytokine storm,’ which can occur in patients with COVID-19 and in cancer patients being treated with CAR T-cell therapy.

The S-layer technology, co-developed with Professor Sleytr, takes advantage of naturally occurring ‘S-layer’ proteins on the surface of many micro-organisms, that are able to self-assemble into spherical, 3D crystal structures around a passive scaffold material, forming particles that can be used for drug delivery and clinical devices.

“We have combined these innovative core technologies in our AVA-TrapTM device, an extracorporeal filtration system that soaks up cytokines which are released by the immune system during a cytokine storm,” said Dr. Jin. “The device is currently in development for patients undergoing CAR T-cell therapy, and other disorders that require rapid removal of cytokines from the body, including acute graft-versus-host disease.”

