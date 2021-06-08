TELUS Health mobile clinics are helping to vaccinate Ontario’s more vulnerable residents

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced that through its innovative Health for Good program - in partnership with Waterloo’s Sanguen Health Centre, Toronto’s Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, and Ottawa’s Inner City Health - COVID-19 vaccinations are being provided to at-risk and vulnerable residents of Ontario from its mobile health clinics, powered by TELUS Health. These specially-equipped clinics on wheels have been providing essential primary health and harm reduction services directly to individuals in the communities they serve since they launched in 2020. Operations have recently expanded to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, following the provincial public health guidelines.

Through relationships with local community centres, homeless shelters, and congregate housing facilities, the clinics have administered more than 1,500 doses of the vaccine to at-risk Ontarians, conducted 15,400 COVID-19 tests/assessments, and have supported nearly 30,000 patient interventions to-date.

“At TELUS, we believe that everyone should have access to healthcare when and where they need it, regardless of their socio-economic status. Through our partnerships across the country, we are removing many of the barriers facing underserved and at-risk populations by providing access to critical healthcare, social support and COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, our Health for Good program enables us to care for our most marginalized citizens at a time when access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare, including vital support for mental wellness, has never been more important.”

Backed by a $10 million commitment from TELUS, the Health for Good program is active from coast to coast with 13 state-of-the-art mobile health clinics operating in communities where frontline care is urgently needed.

Sanguen Health, Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, and Ottawa Inner City Health provided the following insights into their COVID-19 response efforts and partnerships with TELUS: