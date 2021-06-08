TELUS Health mobile clinics are helping to vaccinate Ontario’s more vulnerable residents
The specially-equipped mobile health clinics, powered by TELUS Health and operated by Sanguen Health Centre, Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre and Ottawa Inner City Health are offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Ontarians in need
TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced that through its innovative Health for Good program - in partnership with Waterloo’s Sanguen Health Centre, Toronto’s Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, and Ottawa’s Inner
City Health - COVID-19 vaccinations are being provided to at-risk and vulnerable residents of Ontario from its mobile health clinics, powered by TELUS Health. These specially-equipped clinics on
wheels have been providing essential primary health and harm reduction services directly to individuals in the communities they serve since they launched in 2020. Operations have recently expanded
to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, following the provincial public health guidelines.
Through relationships with local community centres, homeless shelters, and congregate housing facilities, the clinics have administered more than 1,500 doses of the vaccine to at-risk Ontarians, conducted 15,400 COVID-19 tests/assessments, and have supported nearly 30,000 patient interventions to-date.
“At TELUS, we believe that everyone should have access to healthcare when and where they need it, regardless of their socio-economic status. Through our partnerships across the country, we are removing many of the barriers facing underserved and at-risk populations by providing access to critical healthcare, social support and COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, our Health for Good program enables us to care for our most marginalized citizens at a time when access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare, including vital support for mental wellness, has never been more important.”
Backed by a $10 million commitment from TELUS, the Health for Good program is active from coast to coast with 13 state-of-the-art mobile health clinics operating in communities where frontline care is urgently needed.
Sanguen Health, Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, and Ottawa Inner City Health provided the following insights into their COVID-19 response efforts and partnerships with TELUS:
- “The opportunity to partner with TELUS created the means to, first, incorporate COVID assessments, education, and testing into our services back in March of 2020. Since this time, we have developed trusting relationships with the Waterloo Region community, providing vaccinations to those who face daily barriers to their well being.” - Erika Liban, Nurse Practitioner, Sanguen Mobile Health Clinic.
- “The Parkdale Queen West Mobile Health Clinic’s continuous vaccination efforts are critical, especially in light of the rising and recurrent COVID-19 variant infections in shelters and congregate settings that continue to impact the most marginalized and highest-risk populations in our communities. Our partnership with TELUS enables us to continue our tireless efforts to vaccinate the most marginalized and high-risk populations in our community. We need to stay on the vaccination course, improve vaccine uptake while also fighting vaccine misinformation and hesitancy in order to get back to ‘normal’ life.” - Raymond Mackareg, a primary health care nurse practitioner at the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre (CHC) in Toronto.
- “Despite desperately wanting to be vaccinated against COVID, many of our clients faced insurmountable barriers. Accessing the internet to search for accurate and
timely information about vaccines, knowing when they were eligible, and coordinating transportation and support are just a few examples that posed significant challenges for our clients. The Health
for Good program has allowed us to bring vaccines right to their doors and reach people who would otherwise not have had the opportunity.” - Wendy Muckle, CEO of Ottawa Inner City Health.
