 
checkAd

TELUS Health mobile clinics are helping to vaccinate Ontario’s more vulnerable residents

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

The specially-equipped mobile health clinics, powered by TELUS Health and operated by Sanguen Health Centre, Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre and Ottawa Inner City Health are offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Ontarians in need

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced that through its innovative Health for Good program - in partnership with Waterloo’s Sanguen Health Centre, Toronto’s Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, and Ottawa’s Inner City Health - COVID-19 vaccinations are being provided to at-risk and vulnerable residents of Ontario from its mobile health clinics, powered by TELUS Health. These specially-equipped clinics on wheels have been providing essential primary health and harm reduction services directly to individuals in the communities they serve since they launched in 2020. Operations have recently expanded to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, following the provincial public health guidelines.

Through relationships with local community centres, homeless shelters, and congregate housing facilities, the clinics have administered more than 1,500 doses of the vaccine to at-risk Ontarians, conducted 15,400 COVID-19 tests/assessments, and have supported nearly 30,000 patient interventions to-date.

“At TELUS, we believe that everyone should have access to healthcare when and where they need it, regardless of their socio-economic status. Through our partnerships across the country, we are removing many of the barriers facing underserved and at-risk populations by providing access to critical healthcare, social support and COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, our Health for Good program enables us to care for our most marginalized citizens at a time when access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare, including vital support for mental wellness, has never been more important.”

Backed by a $10 million commitment from TELUS, the Health for Good program is active from coast to coast with 13 state-of-the-art mobile health clinics operating in communities where frontline care is urgently needed.

Sanguen Health, Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, and Ottawa Inner City Health provided the following insights into their COVID-19 response efforts and partnerships with TELUS:

  • “The opportunity to partner with TELUS created the means to, first, incorporate COVID assessments, education, and testing into our services back in March of 2020. Since this time, we have developed trusting relationships with the Waterloo Region community, providing vaccinations to those who face daily barriers to their well being.” - Erika Liban, Nurse Practitioner, Sanguen Mobile Health Clinic.
  • “The Parkdale Queen West Mobile Health Clinic’s continuous vaccination efforts are critical, especially in light of the rising and recurrent COVID-19 variant infections in shelters and congregate settings that continue to impact the most marginalized and highest-risk populations in our communities. Our partnership with TELUS enables us to continue our tireless efforts to vaccinate the most marginalized and high-risk populations in our community. We need to stay on the vaccination course, improve vaccine uptake while also fighting vaccine misinformation and hesitancy in order to get back to ‘normal’ life.” - Raymond Mackareg, a primary health care nurse practitioner at the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre (CHC) in Toronto.
  • “Despite desperately wanting to be vaccinated against COVID, many of our clients faced insurmountable barriers. Accessing the internet to search for accurate and timely information about vaccines, knowing when they were eligible, and coordinating transportation and support are just a few examples that posed significant challenges for our clients. The Health for Good program has allowed us to bring vaccines right to their doors and reach people who would otherwise not have had the opportunity.” - Wendy Muckle, CEO of Ottawa Inner City Health.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS Health mobile clinics are helping to vaccinate Ontario’s more vulnerable residents The specially-equipped mobile health clinics, powered by TELUS Health and operated by Sanguen Health Centre, Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre and Ottawa Inner City Health are offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Ontarians in needTORONTO, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board