Patient Access Solutions Acquires telamentalhealth.com

Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing and management solutions for the healthcare industry, proudly announces that it has acquired telamentalhealth.com/Tela Mental Health LLC., to add to their portfolio of services offered to the mental health community.

Currently, 20% of adults in the United States suffer from some type of mental illness (National Institute of Mental Health), 67% of American adults feel stress due to Covid-19 (American Psychological Association), and 1 out of 3 adults experience an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives (Washington Post). Further, Telemedicine has seen monumental adoption and government support through the pandemic.

The program will cost the patient only $29.95 per month, which is less than a copay! There are no additional fees or copays, and the service is unlimited access. Patients can visit their same care provider as often as they would like. Additionally, Tela Mental Health provides this same access to the whole household, up to 7 family members are included.

The goal of PAS/TelaMentalHealth.com is to achieve over 10,000 participants in the first 6 months and then grow from there. Tela Mental Health is focused on mental wellness for patients accessing their care provider remotely and the demand for this is high. We will leverage social media marketing, vertical partnerships, and conventional marketing techniques to introduce the solution to members and grow our patient subscriber base.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

