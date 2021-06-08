 
checkAd

Rover Mobilizes to Beaver Zone for Phase Two Exploration Program at Cabin Lake Gold Project, NT, Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 15:00  |  101   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its release of May 6, 2021, announcing its Phase Two Exploration Drill Targets for the Cabin Lake Gold Project, the Company has mobilized to site, and expects to commence exploration drilling in and around June 15, 2021. A comprehensive summer drill program of over 3,000 meters is slated to commence June 15th with a focus on the historic Beaver Zone and the historic Andrew South Zone. The Phase Two program is a follow-up to a successful Phase One 2020 drill campaign, highlights of which include 32 meters of 13.6 g/t Au, at the Cabin Lake Zone from hole CL-20-08.

Rover Awarded $120,000 Government Exploration Grant

Rover is also pleased to announce that it is a recipient of a 2021-2022 Mining Incentive Program grant in the amount of $120,000 from the Government of the Northwest Territories. The grant will be used to further advance Rover’s gold exploration at the Cabin Lake Group of Gold Projects (Cabin Lake, Slemon Lake, and Camp Lake). The use of proceeds will include airborne and ground geophysics on the iron formation at the Slemon Lake gold claim, to further extend Rover’s future exploration targets past the Bugow Iron Formation, which is located on the Cabin Lake claim (the current focus of the Phase Two program).

Judson Culter, CEO of Rover Metals states, “The team is very enthusiastic and looking forward to turning the drill-rig on. We are hoping for a repeat performance of our successful Q4-2020 campaign over the course of this highly anticipated drill program. We are incredibly grateful and honored to be selected to receive the NT Government’s grant from the Mining Incentive Program. The grant speaks volumes on a number of levels as the grant is awarded by a panel of technical experts that take into consideration the future economic impact of our exploration efforts in the southern Northwest Territories.”

About Rover Metals

Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel). The Company has recently re-branded, and has a new corporate logo, and has updated the look and feel of its website, and corporate documents.

Seite 1 von 2
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rover Mobilizes to Beaver Zone for Phase Two Exploration Program at Cabin Lake Gold Project, NT, Canada VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its release of May 6, 2021, announcing its Phase Two …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:39 Uhr
Videoausblick: Bitcoin, Meme-Aktien, S&P 500 - was auffällt!
08:14 Uhr
Tagesausblick: DAX: Rücksetzer voraus?
08:07 Uhr
Tagesausblick-Livestream: DAX: Rücksetzer voraus?
02:10 Uhr
Gaia Metals Corp. Announces Effective Date of Consolidation and Name Change
01:51 Uhr
Liberty Gold Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
08.06.21
ABM Industries Announces Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021
08.06.21
Troilus Intersects 1.51 g/t AuEq Over 19m, Incl. 2.28 g/t AuEq Over 8 Metres in J Zone; Expands Strike Length of New Parallel Zone by 250% from 200m to 700m
08.06.21
Marktgeflüster: Wall Street mit Achterbahnfahrt, Bitcoin auf Talfahrt!
08.06.21
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
08.06.21
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021