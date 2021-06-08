Rover Mobilizes to Beaver Zone for Phase Two Exploration Program at Cabin Lake Gold Project, NT, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“ Rover ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that further to its release of May 6, 2021 , announcing its Phase Two Exploration Drill Targets for the Cabin Lake Gold Project , the Company has mobilized to site, and expects to commence exploration drilling in and around June 15, 2021. A comprehensive summer drill program of over 3,000 meters is slated to commence June 15th with a focus on the historic Beaver Zone and the historic Andrew South Zone. The Phase Two program is a follow-up to a successful Phase One 2020 drill campaign, highlights of which include 32 meters of 13.6 g/t Au, at the Cabin Lake Zone from hole CL-20-08.

Rover is also pleased to announce that it is a recipient of a 2021-2022 Mining Incentive Program grant in the amount of $120,000 from the Government of the Northwest Territories. The grant will be used to further advance Rover’s gold exploration at the Cabin Lake Group of Gold Projects (Cabin Lake, Slemon Lake, and Camp Lake). The use of proceeds will include airborne and ground geophysics on the iron formation at the Slemon Lake gold claim, to further extend Rover’s future exploration targets past the Bugow Iron Formation, which is located on the Cabin Lake claim (the current focus of the Phase Two program).

Judson Culter, CEO of Rover Metals states, “The team is very enthusiastic and looking forward to turning the drill-rig on. We are hoping for a repeat performance of our successful Q4-2020 campaign over the course of this highly anticipated drill program. We are incredibly grateful and honored to be selected to receive the NT Government’s grant from the Mining Incentive Program. The grant speaks volumes on a number of levels as the grant is awarded by a panel of technical experts that take into consideration the future economic impact of our exploration efforts in the southern Northwest Territories.”

About Rover Metals

Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel). The Company has recently re-branded, and has a new corporate logo, and has updated the look and feel of its website, and corporate documents.