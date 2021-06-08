Elgato Launches Stream Deck 5.0 App Update with a New Store Featuring Plugins, Music, Sound Effects, and Icon Packs

Stream Deck, Elgato’s widely popular tactile interface with fully customizable LCD keys, makes it easier for content creators to control their myriad apps and tools with a tap of a key. Now, in addition to enhancing the entire Stream Deck experience, the Stream Deck Store is empowering creators with a wealth of digital assets they can use to enrich their content and ultimately boost their streams’ production values. The Stream Deck Store includes five sections: Discover, Plugins, Icons, Music, and Sound Effects.

FREMONT, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elgato, a leading provider of hardware and software for streamers and content creators, along with parent company Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR ) (“CORSAIR”), today announced the launch of Stream Deck 5.0, a major app update that introduces the Stream Deck Store, an online distribution platform for plugins, icon packs, tutorial videos, and pro tips, plus thousands of royalty-free music tracks and sound effects. Stream Deck 5.0 is available today as a free update.

Discover: See What’s New in the World of Stream Deck

Stream Deck is constantly evolving and creators are constantly finding new ways to use Stream Deck. In the Discover section, creators can keep up-to-date with the latest plugins and updates, watch tutorials and interviews, and find inspiration to explore even more uses for Stream Deck.

Plugins: Integrate Apps and Tools with Stream Deck

From broadcasting and editing to designing, developing, networking, and studio automation, Stream Deck plugins make virtually any computer-based workflow more fluid and intuitive. Creators currently have access to over 100 plugins, all of which are easy to browse and install thanks to the Plugins section in the Stream Deck Store. New plugins are regularly added by Elgato and partners, while independent developers equipped with the freely available Stream Deck SDK are also able to create and add plugins to the store.

Icons: Beautiful Designs for Stream Deck Keys

Key icons allow creators to easily identify actions and receive visual confirmation that a command has been executed. Icons also enable personalization of Stream Deck's appearance, and now, creators can easily download a vast selection of beautiful, ready-to-use icon packs produced by graphic design pros such as Visuals By Impulse. As before, creators can also custom-design their own unique icons.