Flywire Expands Education Business in Canada

With Flywire, Canadian institutions can offer students both international and domestic payment options to help address education affordability

BOSTON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) a global payments-enablement and software company, today announced the expansion of its digital education payments business in Canada. In response to client demand, Flywire is expanding the comprehensive receivables solution it offers to Canadian institutions, enabling them to support a variety of payment options on campus, including international, domestic, payment plans and more.

Canada is a popular destination for international students from around the world and is also a thriving domestic education market. More than 530,000 international students study in Canada across all levels of education and annually, approximately 2.1 million students are enrolled in post-secondary education.

However, many schools are forced to use different payment systems and tools to process student payments, increasing the costs and complexity in their financial operations. Amidst the rise in education costs, institutions are also looking for ways to make education payments easier and more affordable for students and their families by offering flexible payment schedules and additional online methods.

“Flywire has already offered Canadian institutions the ability to digitize and streamline cross-border education payments for international students,” said Sharon Butler, EVP of Education, Flywire. “Now, with the addition of our domestic payment offering in Canada, Flywire enables schools to seamlessly receive and reconcile payments from all students, all from within a single solution.”

For students, Flywire provides a simple, easy and affordable way to pay; for institutions, Flywire helps staff achieve operational efficiencies so they can do more with less to attract, retain and engage students worldwide.

"The payment solutions that Flywire offers are important to Simon Fraser University now more than ever," said Korina Chu, Director, Student Financials. "For both our domestic and international students, the pandemic has precipitated the need for digital, flexible payment options that let students pay on their own terms, in a way that makes the cost of their education more manageable. Flywire meets our students' needs, and saves us valuable time and resources."

