Firm Capital Property Trust Completes $28.8 Million Bought Deal Financing of Trust Units

The closing includes 535,800 Trust Units issued upon the full exercise by the Underwriters of the over-allotment option granted to them pursuant to the underwriting agreement dated June 2, 2021 between FCPT and the Underwriters.

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (“ FCPT ” or the “ Trust ”), (TSX-V: FCD.UN) is pleased to announce that it that it has closed its previously announced public offering of 4,107,800 trust units (" Trust Units ") at a price of $7.00 per Trust Unit for gross proceeds of $28,754,600 with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc. and TD Securities Inc. as lead underwriters, and including, iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Scotia Capital Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters ").

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to repay indebtedness and for working capital and general trust purposes.

A trustee of the Trust acquired 30,000 Trust Units under the offering. Such participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction is exempt from minority approval, information circular and formal valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued under the offering nor the consideration paid by the trustee exceeded 25% of the Trust's market capitalization. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction could not be filed earlier than 21 days prior to the closing of the offering due to the offering being launched on May 31, 2021 and the terms of the participation of the related parties in the offering being confirmed shortly before closing.

DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN & UNIT PURCHASE PLAN

The Trust has in place a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) and Unit Purchase Plan (the “UPP”). Under the terms of the DRIP, FCPT’s Unitholders may elect to automatically reinvest all or a portion of their regular monthly distributions in additional Trust Units, without incurring brokerage fees or commissions. Under the terms of the UPP, FCPT’s Unitholders may purchase a minimum of $1,000 of Trust Units per month and maximum purchases of up to $12,000 per annum. Management and trustees have not participated in the DRIP or UPP to date and own approximately 7% of the issued and outstanding trust units of the Trust.