Optimi Health Announces Product Distribution Agreement with Vitasave

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-exclusive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Nutraways Enterprises Ltd., dba Vitasave, for product distribution via their retail locations and online platform https://www.vitasave.ca/.

Vitasave is a 100% Canadian owned and operated natural health company headquartered in Burnaby BC, with warehouses in Vancouver and Toronto. With two retail locations and growing, Vitasave carries a broad product mix with over 7,500 natural health products across more than 250 brands, including vitamins, supplements, food, pet care and lifestyle products. Founded in 2013 by brothers Ali, Amir and Adam Assadkhan, Vitasave has quickly become the industry leader in Canadian natural health distribution.

JJ Wilson, Optimi Board Chairman notes, “The Vitasave team have been working with us in the background since we began our venture into the world of health and wellness. They’ve been excellent supporters and we are delighted to be at the point where our functional mushroom products are nearing commercial sales. The Vitasave retail locations and online platform are an ideal opportunity to introduce our product to a passionate consumer base across the nation. We are really looking forward to moving ahead and getting products into the hands of customers”

Amir Assadkhan, Vitasave Director states, “We are in the enviable position of having the opportunity to provide a proven launchpad sales platform to a team we consider as industry peers at Optimi and whom we consider as friends. Its win-win when you can assist people who share a passion for health and wellness so clearly, and who are committed to, and driven by, a vision that aligns with ours so closely. We wish the team at Optimi great success and look forward to a mutually beneficial future together.”

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)
Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

