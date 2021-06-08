 
ClearOne BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Takes the Top Prize for Commercial Microphones in the 2021 TNT Awards Program

SALT LAKE CITY, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced that its groundbreaking BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array, featuring Voice Lift technology, was awarded a 2021 TNT (Top New Technology) Award in the commercial microphone category. The annual innovation awards program is hosted by industry leading publications CE Pro and Commercial Integrator.

“We are honored to be recognized by the demanding commercial integrators who voted in this year’s awards program. They need to be able to offer innovative solutions that intercept and meet clients’ every audio need,” ClearOne Chair & CEO Zee Hakimoglu said today.

“The BMA 360 microphone is quite simply the world’s most technologically advanced ceiling tile beamforming mic array that delivers unrivaled audio performance and deployment ease,” she emphasized.

According to Hakimoglu, the ClearOne BMA 360 is the world’s first truly wideband, frequency invariant beamforming mic array with uniform gain response across all frequency bands. With FiBeam technology, conference participants will experience the ultimate in natural and full fidelity audio across all beams and within a single beam. Deep sidelobe beamforming, DsBeam, provides unparalleled maximum sidelobe depth, below -40 dB, resulting in superior rejection of reverberation and noise in difficult spaces for superb clarity and intelligibility. The BMA 360 is based on a dramatically new approach to beamforming that provides a new beam topology to easily achieve distortion-free, full 360-degree coverage of any room shape and any seating arrangement using ClearOne Audio Intelligence.

Further advancements in adaptive steering (think of it as smart switching) provide impeccable coverage of each conference participant as well as support for camera tracking and Voice Lift. For Voice Lift applications, the combination of ClearOne’s beamforming plus feedback cancellation technologies provide up to a 20 dB boost in gain before feedback compared to an omni mic.

In addition to the advancements in beamforming technology, the 6G Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) delivers unmatched per-beam full-duplex audio performance. On-board audio algorithms, like noise reduction, filtering, and Automatic Level Control, eliminate the need for per-beam processing in a DSP mixer - requiring fewer DSP mixer resources. Robust built-in amplifiers, configurable as 4 x 15 Watt or 2 x 30 Watt, provide flexibility for driving loudspeakers. ClearOne’s breakthrough technologies, FiBeam, DsBeam, and 6G AEC combine to create VividVoice, a significant advancement for professional conferencing.

The BMA 360 offering includes everything desired in a beamforming microphone array ceiling tile—superior beamformed audio, echo cancellation, noise cancellation, smart beam selection, power amplifiers, camera-tracking, and Voice Lift. AV Practitioners benefit from the ClearOne architecture, which makes installation foolproof, and setup and configuration a breeze. End users benefit from the reduced overall system cost for maximum ROI and unbeatable audio.

The BMA 360 sets another industry standard for exceptional mic pickup distance and system gain.

Learn more about the BMA 360 here.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

