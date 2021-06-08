 
checkAd

Workday Announces Plans to Deliver Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 15:00  |  69   |   |   

Increasing Demand for Payroll in the Cloud Fuels Continued Growth Across EMEA and Asia-Pacific Regions

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced plans to deliver Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany.

Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany will leverage the company’s core payroll foundation in the cloud to provide human capital management (HCM), time, absence, and a payroll solution in a single system. With worker data in Workday HCM flowing seamlessly to Workday Payroll, customers can make their payroll processes more efficient and accurate, and better support their compliance with regulatory laws and standard business practices in these markets.

Now more than ever, organizations need to be agile and deliver remarkable employee experiences. Workday Payroll helps customers gain control of their payroll processes, data, and costs with the flexibility to configure payroll as business needs change. As part of this, a single mobile app is integrated with other worker environments and applications, intuitive self-service, and pay on-demand*. And with Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany, administrators will have the same real-time and intuitive Workday experience they’re accustomed to while benefiting from continuous payroll calculations, smart payroll audits, and built-in reporting — all within Workday.

Early adopters of Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany are expected to begin deployments in calendar year 2023. Today, Workday offers payroll solutions directly in the U.S., Canada, France, and the UK, in addition to partnerships with global partners to deliver payroll solutions covering over 120 countries around the world.

Comments on the News
“Workday continues to be adopted by some of the largest organizations in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and now is the time to begin expanding our cloud payroll in these markets,” said Adam Kovalevsky, general manager, Payroll, Workday. “With Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany, customers will have the control, flexibility, and insight they need to seamlessly support compensation, benefits, and compliance changes while delivering an exceptional experience for their employees.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Workday Announces Plans to Deliver Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany Increasing Demand for Payroll in the Cloud Fuels Continued Growth Across EMEA and Asia-Pacific RegionsPLEASANTON, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board