Workday Announces Plans to Deliver Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany

Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany will leverage the company’s core payroll foundation in the cloud to provide human capital management (HCM), time, absence, and a payroll solution in a single system. With worker data in Workday HCM flowing seamlessly to Workday Payroll, customers can make their payroll processes more efficient and accurate, and better support their compliance with regulatory laws and standard business practices in these markets.

Now more than ever, organizations need to be agile and deliver remarkable employee experiences. Workday Payroll helps customers gain control of their payroll processes, data, and costs with the flexibility to configure payroll as business needs change. As part of this, a single mobile app is integrated with other worker environments and applications, intuitive self-service, and pay on-demand *. And with Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany, administrators will have the same real-time and intuitive Workday experience they’re accustomed to while benefiting from continuous payroll calculations, smart payroll audits, and built-in reporting — all within Workday.

Early adopters of Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany are expected to begin deployments in calendar year 2023. Today, Workday offers payroll solutions directly in the U.S., Canada, France, and the UK, in addition to partnerships with global partners to deliver payroll solutions covering over 120 countries around the world.

Comments on the News

“Workday continues to be adopted by some of the largest organizations in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and now is the time to begin expanding our cloud payroll in these markets,” said Adam Kovalevsky, general manager, Payroll, Workday. “With Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany, customers will have the control, flexibility, and insight they need to seamlessly support compensation, benefits, and compliance changes while delivering an exceptional experience for their employees.”