 
checkAd

Usha Resources Reports Anomalous Gold and Copper Results from Lost Basin Soil Sampling Program

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 15:00  |  90   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration work at the Company's Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration work at the Company's Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, Arizona.

Highlights:

  • Exploration work completed over the past six months has identified the potential for a bulk tonnage target with parallels to the deposits at Mineral Ridge in Nevada.
  • Grab samples from the Ideas Lode West assayed as high as 45.4 g/t Au; this structure containing the gold-bearing quartz veining extends for hundreds of metres and is an exciting new prospect at Lost Basin.
  • Highly anomalous soil samples were identified in a new area of interest, the Red Basin, with 10 samples assaying over 0.2 g/t Au and as high as 11.134 g/t Au.
  • 4 chip samples from the Copper Blowout assayed above 1% Cu and as high as 1.53% Cu over 2 m.
  • Chip samples from Mallory's Trench yielded gold values as high as 2.6 g/t Au over 2 m.
  • Plans under way to trench, detail grid new anomalies and expand soil program to expand on Phase 1 findings in preparation for a fall drilling program.

Since November 2020, Usha has completed significant geological fieldwork on Lost Basin including:

  • An airborne geophysics survey consisting of high-resolution airborne magnetics and time-domain electromagnetic data collection over 194-line kilometres at 100 m spacing.
  • A mineral alteration mapping survey completed using PhotoSat's high-resolution DigitalGlobe WorldView-3 imaging satellite.
  • A detailed review of historical geological work and GIS digitization and orientation of historic data.
  • Geologic mapping, soil, and rock sampling. In total, 250 rock samples and 48 soil samples were collected and submitted for analyses.

Much like its peers, the Company has had to wait an extraordinarily long period to receive these assay results due to the impacts of COVID and high sample volumes at assay labs.

The target areas for sampling and mapping were predominantly in the north and west sections of the property and included trenches, shafts, adits, pits, and in the vicinity of historical RC drilling which identified a 13.7 m interval that averaged 0.69% Cu and a 1.5 m interval which graded 0.8 g/t Au and historical percussion drilling which identified anomalous Au grades as high as 2.27 g/t over a 6 m interval and 1.7 g/t Au over 26 m.

Seite 1 von 5
Usha Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Usha Resources Reports Anomalous Gold and Copper Results from Lost Basin Soil Sampling Program VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration work at the Company's Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OPTEC International, Inc. Completes $70M Acquisition of WeShield, An Established AI Driven NY ...
Binovi to Debut Binovi Touch Elite During the 2021 NATA Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo
Marvel Acquires 10,250 Hectares, Between The Exploits Subzone and The Gander Zone - Newfoundland
VerifyMe Set to be Added to Russell Microcap(R) Index
Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Securities of Honey Badger Silver Inc.
A2Z Smart Technologies Retains IMS Investor Relations
American Manganese Comments on White House’s “100-Day Battery Supply Chain Review” and ...
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Joseph Holdings, ...
Charlie's Holdings Reports Inclusion of the Company's Best-selling E-Liquids on the FDA’s list of ...
Liquid Avatar Joins Linux Foundation Public Health Cardea Project
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service Contract on 2 ...
Director Resignation
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets