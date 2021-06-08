NV Gold Announces Lease of Drill-Ready Carlin-Style Pickhandle Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Lease Agreement (the "Agreement") with Robert Foster and Jay Winrod (the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Lease Agreement (the "Agreement") with Robert Foster and Jay Winrod (the "Vendors"), providing NV Gold the right to lease an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Pickhandle Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada ("Pickhandle").

"In 2021, we are focused on ensuring that we provide the opportunity for a gold discovery in Nevada. Leasing the highly prospective Pickhandle project in the Cortex Trend area in Nevada, and building strong relationships with respected gold prospectors Robert and Jay, is key to establishing NV Gold as the story to follow in 2021," commented Peter A. Ball, President and CEO of NV Gold. "As we continue to add key drill-ready gold projects to build out our portfolio for our upcoming exploration season, we are readying and expanding our technical team, and look forward to the drills turning at multiple projects during 2021."