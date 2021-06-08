 
NV Gold Announces Lease of Drill-Ready Carlin-Style Pickhandle Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Lease Agreement (the "Agreement") with Robert Foster and Jay Winrod (the "Vendors"), providing NV Gold the right to lease an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Pickhandle Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada ("Pickhandle").

"In 2021, we are focused on ensuring that we provide the opportunity for a gold discovery in Nevada. Leasing the highly prospective Pickhandle project in the Cortex Trend area in Nevada, and building strong relationships with respected gold prospectors Robert and Jay, is key to establishing NV Gold as the story to follow in 2021," commented Peter A. Ball, President and CEO of NV Gold. "As we continue to add key drill-ready gold projects to build out our portfolio for our upcoming exploration season, we are readying and expanding our technical team, and look forward to the drills turning at multiple projects during 2021."

About the Pickhandle Gold Property

  • The Project is located at a structural intersection of the "Rabbit Suture" (Hwy 305) and the Crescent Valley Fault Zone (refer to Figure 1), approximately 45 kilometers southwest of Nevada Gold Mine's Cortez and Pipeline multi-million ounces gold deposits.
  • The Pickhandle gold target comprises a small window of Permian Edna Mountain Limestone cut by mineralized dikes. The surface geology, alteration, structural complexity, and geochemical environment are strongly indicative of a "Carlin-type" gold environment. Particularly the pervasive silicification (Jasperoids) and silica-flooded brecciation (refer to Figure 2), superimposed on ferroan dolomite, are especially encouraging. Gold values from rock chip sampling reached up to 1.5 g/t Au.
  • It is particularly significant that the Pickhandle prospect area has never been drilled and shows no evidence of having been prospected in recent times.
  • NV Gold will conduct a Phase 1 exploration program during 2021 leading to a potential RC (Reverse Circulation) drilling program, which will be focused on testing all unexposed Permian Antler Sequences, and to extend the target underneath Tertiary volcanic cover and into the pediment.

Figure 1: Pickhandle Gold Project General Location Map (NV Gold properties highlighted in red)

