Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces New Director Nominees

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 15:15  |  92   |   |   

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AOSL), today announced that its Board of Directors, upon recommendation by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, intends to nominate Hanqing (Helen) Li and So-Yeon Jeong as directors to be elected at its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which is expected to be held in November 2021.

“We are pleased and excited that leaders of Helen’s and So-Yeon’s caliber have decided to join our Board,” said Dr. Mike Chang, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “Ms. Li has 20 years of operational, financial and investment banking experience focusing on technology companies in the semiconductor industry. Ms. Jeong brings 25 years of experience in managing investor relations and corporate communications of public technology companies, including companies in the semiconductor industry. Both Ms. Li and Ms. Jeong will provide significant leadership, industry perspective and operational capabilities to AOS as we continue to execute and expand our growth plans.”

Ms. Li has been a Managing Director and Head of China Investment Banking of Needham & Company, LLC, a full-service investment banking and asset management firm, since 2011. Prior to joining Needham & Company, from 2010 to 2011, Ms. Li served as Strategic Sales Manager of TDK/Invensense, a leading provider of MEMS-based motion sensors. From October 2006 to 2008, Ms. Li served as the Senior Design Engineer of Marvell Technology Group, a global supplier of infrastructure semiconductor solutions designed to process, move, store and secure data. From 2002 to October 2006, Ms. Li served as Design Engineer for Micron Technology, the largest memory device and solution provider in the United States. Ms. Li received her M.B.A. from the MIT Sloan School of Management, MSEE from the University of Southern California, and B.A. from Tsinghua University.

Ms. Jeong has been the Head of Investor Relations at Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation based in Seoul, Korea, a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions, since April 2020. From 2011 to August 2020, she served as Consultant, Investor Relation for the Company. From 2007 to 2008, Ms. Jeong served as the Vice President of Investor Relations and Marketing Communications of Photon Dynamics, Inc. (acquired by Orbotech, now a KLA company), a global supplier of array test and repair equipment for LCD flat panel display manufacturers. From 2004 to 2007, Ms. Jeong served as the Director of Investor and Board Relations of Nextest Systems Corp. (acquired by Teradyne), a leading manufacturer of automatic test equipment for semiconductor IC manufacturers. Ms. Jeong received her M.B.A. from Fuqua School of Business, Duke University and B.A. from Ewha University, Seoul, Korea.

