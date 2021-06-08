Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces New Director Nominees

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AOSL), today announced that its Board of Directors, upon recommendation by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, intends to nominate Hanqing (Helen) Li and So-Yeon Jeong as directors to be elected at its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which is expected to be held in November 2021.

“We are pleased and excited that leaders of Helen’s and So-Yeon’s caliber have decided to join our Board,” said Dr. Mike Chang, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “Ms. Li has 20 years of operational, financial and investment banking experience focusing on technology companies in the semiconductor industry. Ms. Jeong brings 25 years of experience in managing investor relations and corporate communications of public technology companies, including companies in the semiconductor industry. Both Ms. Li and Ms. Jeong will provide significant leadership, industry perspective and operational capabilities to AOS as we continue to execute and expand our growth plans.”