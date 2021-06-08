 
SiTime MEMS Timing Solution to Support Raytheon’s Precision Guidance System

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced that Raytheon Technologies, an aerospace and defense company, has chosen the SiTime Endura MEMS oscillators for their precision guidance systems. SiTime devices deliver precise timing, high performance, and reliability in aerospace and defense applications operating in harsh environments.

Advanced precision guidance systems operate in extreme temperatures and are exposed to high levels of g-forces, shock, and vibration. Unique SiTime MEMS technology delivers unmatched reliability for timing devices that operate in the presence of extreme mechanical stressors. The SiTime family of Endura MEMS TCXOs provides an extremely stable timing source in harsh conditions, one that allows systems to perform better.

“New aerospace and defense applications need to deliver higher bandwidth and more accurate positioning while operating in harsh environments,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “Here, the timing subsystem plays a crucial role. It must continue to operate reliably and deliver accurate clock signals while withstanding very high levels of shock and vibration, as well as extreme temperatures. SiTime Endura oscillators and TCXOs uniquely deliver in these conditions because they use our robust and reliable MEMS technology. We are pleased to see the continued adoption of SiTime devices at Raytheon and look forward to a long and successful relationship with them.”

Endura silicon MEMS oscillators deliver outstanding performance in the presence of extreme temperature, shock, and vibration – up to 50x better acceleration sensitivity, 20x better mechanical shock resiliency, and 10x better dynamic performance (dF/dT). They also conform to MIL-PRF-55310 and MIL-STD-883 specifications and are programmable to meet exact application needs, all within a small footprint.

Learn more about the SiTime ruggedized Endura MEMS oscillators.

Learn more about MEMS timing for aerospace and defense applications.

Download SiTime Endura photo.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our customer relationships and our ability to retain and expand our customer relationships; quality and performance of our products; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about these and other risks that may impact our business is set forth in our more recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

