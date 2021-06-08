SiTime MEMS Timing Solution to Support Raytheon’s Precision Guidance System

Advanced precision guidance systems operate in extreme temperatures and are exposed to high levels of g-forces, shock, and vibration. Unique SiTime MEMS technology delivers unmatched reliability for timing devices that operate in the presence of extreme mechanical stressors. The SiTime family of Endura MEMS TCXOs provides an extremely stable timing source in harsh conditions, one that allows systems to perform better.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced that Raytheon Technologies, an aerospace and defense company, has chosen the SiTime Endura MEMS oscillators for their precision guidance systems. SiTime devices deliver precise timing, high performance, and reliability in aerospace and defense applications operating in harsh environments.

“New aerospace and defense applications need to deliver higher bandwidth and more accurate positioning while operating in harsh environments,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “Here, the timing subsystem plays a crucial role. It must continue to operate reliably and deliver accurate clock signals while withstanding very high levels of shock and vibration, as well as extreme temperatures. SiTime Endura oscillators and TCXOs uniquely deliver in these conditions because they use our robust and reliable MEMS technology. We are pleased to see the continued adoption of SiTime devices at Raytheon and look forward to a long and successful relationship with them.”

Endura silicon MEMS oscillators deliver outstanding performance in the presence of extreme temperature, shock, and vibration – up to 50x better acceleration sensitivity, 20x better mechanical shock resiliency, and 10x better dynamic performance (dF/dT). They also conform to MIL-PRF-55310 and MIL-STD-883 specifications and are programmable to meet exact application needs, all within a small footprint.

