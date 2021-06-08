 
Credit guarantees for green investments

Credit guarantees for green investments

The Government has given the Swedish National Debt Office a mandate to provide state credit guarantees for investment in green industry.

On 3 June 2021, the Government resolved to give to the Debt Office a mandate to issue state credit guarantees starting 22 June 2021.

The guarantees can be issued under the guarantee scheme for loans for financing large-scale industrial investment in Sweden that contributes to reaching the goals of the environmental objectives system and climate policy framework. To be able to participate in the programme, a loan must amount to at least SEK 500 million, and the central government will guarantee up to 80 per cent of the loan amount. The term to maturity for a credit guarantee is a maximum of 15 years.

“We look forward to being able to contribute to Sweden’s green transformation, and we welcome applications. The state credit guarantees enable industry to gain access to loans with long maturities, which in many cases are a prerequisite for companies to be able to make long-term green investments,” says Hans Lindblad, Director General of the Debt Office.

In 2021, the guarantee framework amounts to a maximum of SEK 10 billion. The guarantee framework is expected to reach SEK 15 billion in 2022 and SEK 25 billion in 2023.

For further information about the green credit guarantees, see the Debt Office’s website

Read more about the assignment on the Government’s website

Contact

Questions from lenders and borrowers: green.guarantees@riksgalden.se 

Questions from the media to the press function: +46 (8) 613 47 01, press@riksgalden.se 

 





