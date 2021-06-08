 
checkAd

Surna Cultivation Technologies Introduces High Efficiency EcoChill Heat Recovery Chiller

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 15:15  |  76   |   |   

Expands HVAC product line for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) with equipment that reduces energy consumption

Boulder, Colorado, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, introduces the addition of heat recovery chillers to its EcoChill product portfolio.

“Surna continues to add technological options to our product lines to meet the growing demands of indoor agriculture climates. We understand that one of the biggest challenges for our customers is to be more energy efficient and drive down operational costs. This new product is part of our strategy to respond to that challenge,” said Troy Rippe, Surna Cultivation Technologies Vice President of Operations and Development.

Two multi-state operators (MSOs), in an effort to drive down operational costs, recently installed the EcoChill heat recovery chillers. The first MSO is a 90,000 square foot facility in Illinois and the other is a 40,000 square foot facility in Ohio.

Because they produce both chilled and hot water simultaneously, EcoChill Heat Recovery Chillers can reduce the capacity requirements and energy consumption versus traditional 4-pipe chilled water systems. They are also modular, with the capability of each unit being installed inches apart. For easy maintenance, each unit can be serviced from the front of the unit or removed from the bank of chillers for servicing without disruption to the other units.

The EcoChill family of chillers also includes small tonnage chillers designed specifically for indoor cultivation applications, delivering benefits that other cooling systems cannot provide. Using a Surna Cultivation Technologies chilled water system with ductless fan coils eliminates ductwork and helps cultivators to seal their environment against outside contaminants.

If you want to learn more about Surna Cultivation Technologies full line of EcoChill chillers, please contact us at www.surna.com.

About Surna

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com), operating under the tradename, Surna Cultivation Technologies, designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to cannabis cultivation facilities, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements. Although many of our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

Contact:
Jamie English
Vice President, Marketing Communications
jamie.english@surna.com
303.993.5271





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surna Cultivation Technologies Introduces High Efficiency EcoChill Heat Recovery Chiller Expands HVAC product line for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) with equipment that reduces energy consumption Boulder, Colorado, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board