Surna Cultivation Technologies Introduces High Efficiency EcoChill Heat Recovery Chiller

“Surna continues to add technological options to our product lines to meet the growing demands of indoor agriculture climates. We understand that one of the biggest challenges for our customers is to be more energy efficient and drive down operational costs. This new product is part of our strategy to respond to that challenge,” said Troy Rippe, Surna Cultivation Technologies Vice President of Operations and Development.

Two multi-state operators (MSOs), in an effort to drive down operational costs, recently installed the EcoChill heat recovery chillers. The first MSO is a 90,000 square foot facility in Illinois and the other is a 40,000 square foot facility in Ohio.



Because they produce both chilled and hot water simultaneously, EcoChill Heat Recovery Chillers can reduce the capacity requirements and energy consumption versus traditional 4-pipe chilled water systems. They are also modular, with the capability of each unit being installed inches apart. For easy maintenance, each unit can be serviced from the front of the unit or removed from the bank of chillers for servicing without disruption to the other units.

The EcoChill family of chillers also includes small tonnage chillers designed specifically for indoor cultivation applications, delivering benefits that other cooling systems cannot provide. Using a Surna Cultivation Technologies chilled water system with ductless fan coils eliminates ductwork and helps cultivators to seal their environment against outside contaminants.

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com), operating under the tradename, Surna Cultivation Technologies, designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to cannabis cultivation facilities, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements. Although many of our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

