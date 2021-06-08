 
checkAd

Classic '50s Sci-Fi Adventure Flight to Mars is Launching to Special-Edition Blu-ray & DVD, July 20th

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 15:30  |  99   |   |   

From the Dawn of the Science-Fiction Boom, With a Stunning, 70th Anniversary Restoration From the Original Cinecolor Separation Negatives & Out-of-This-World Special FeaturesLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Cinedigm, the leading …

From the Dawn of the Science-Fiction Boom, With a Stunning, 70th Anniversary Restoration From the Original Cinecolor Separation Negatives & Out-of-This-World Special Features

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and distribution company, is releasing Flight to Mars (1951) on special-edition Blu-ray and DVD, July 20, 2021.

Flight to Mars (1951) blasted into theaters at the dawn of the 1950s science-fiction boom from legendary producer Walter Mirisch (Some Like It Hot, The Magnificent Seven, West Side Story, The Great Escape, The Pink Panther). Filmed in gorgeous Cinecolor with special effects ahead of its time, Flight to Mars stands as an eye-popping, must-have feature for any fan of the science-fiction genre.

Foto: Accesswire

Starring Marguerite Chapman (The Seven Year Itch, Coroner Creek, Destroyer, A Man's World, Parachute Nurse) and Cameron Mitchell (The High Chaparral, Hollywood Cop, Monkey on My Back, How to Marry a Millionaire), the film follows five Earthlings who land a successful space expedition on Mars, where they encounter seemingly welcoming Martians. To their surprise, the Martians fear they have depleted the key mineral used to power their life support systems and are determined to get off the red planet by any means necessary, including stealing the Earthlings' ship and invading Earth!

Restored via a 4K transfer sourced from the original 35mm Cinecolor separation negatives, the stunning restoration and preservation was completed by Paramount Pictures Archive, Andrea Kalas, Charles Stepczyk and Charlotte Johnson, and serves as the latest collaboration between The Film Detective and The Wade Williams Collection, with future titles to be announced this summer from Wade Williams' expansive collection of essential genre films.

OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD SPECIAL FEATURES: Two new documentary shorts from Ballyhoo Motion Pictures, Walter Mirisch: From Bomba to Body Snatchers and Interstellar Travelogues: Cinema's First Space Race, with celebrated science-fiction artist/historian Vincent Di Fate ● Audio commentary by author/film historian Justin Humphreys ● Full-color insert booklet with essay, Mars at the Movies, by award-winning author Don Stradley ● English and Spanish subtitles.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Classic '50s Sci-Fi Adventure Flight to Mars is Launching to Special-Edition Blu-ray & DVD, July 20th From the Dawn of the Science-Fiction Boom, With a Stunning, 70th Anniversary Restoration From the Original Cinecolor Separation Negatives & Out-of-This-World Special FeaturesLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Cinedigm, the leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OPTEC International, Inc. Completes $70M Acquisition of WeShield, An Established AI Driven NY ...
Binovi to Debut Binovi Touch Elite During the 2021 NATA Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo
Marvel Acquires 10,250 Hectares, Between The Exploits Subzone and The Gander Zone - Newfoundland
VerifyMe Set to be Added to Russell Microcap(R) Index
Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Securities of Honey Badger Silver Inc.
A2Z Smart Technologies Retains IMS Investor Relations
American Manganese Comments on White House’s “100-Day Battery Supply Chain Review” and ...
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Joseph Holdings, ...
Charlie's Holdings Reports Inclusion of the Company's Best-selling E-Liquids on the FDA’s list of ...
Liquid Avatar Joins Linux Foundation Public Health Cardea Project
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service Contract on 2 ...
Director Resignation
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets