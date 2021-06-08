Charlie's Holdings Reports Inclusion of the Company's Best-selling E-Liquids on the FDA’s list of Products with Timely PMTA Submission

PMTA authorization will dramatically increase Charlie's sales, profits, and market shareCOSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, …

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived CBD wellness space, announced today that all of Charlie's best-selling e-liquids were included on the list recently released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") of deemed new tobacco products for which a Premarket Tobacco Product Application ("PMTA") was submitted to the FDA prior to the September 9, 2020 deadline for currently marketed products.

Under the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, the FDA must approve PMTA's for "newly deemed tobacco products" ̶ including e-liquid derived from tobacco ̶ in order for these products to remain on the market in the United States. According to the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, since January 2021, the FDA has issued 122 warning letters to firms selling or distributing more than 1,280,000 unauthorized electronic nicotine delivery systems ("ENDS") and that did not submit PMTA's by the September 9 deadline.

In contrast to the firms that received FDA warning letters, Charlie's submitted its PMTA in August 2020, passed the FDA's filing review phase, and has already entered the "Substantive Review" phase with the FDA.

"Because we made the conscious decision ̶ years ago ̶ to demonstrate that the Company's products are "Appropriate for the Protection of Public Health," Charlie's invested substantial human and financial resources necessary to complete the extensive PMTA process," explained Ryan Stump, Charlie's Chief Operating Officer. "As a result, when others are forced to withdraw their products from the market, Charlie's will likely be one of a very select group still legally allowed to operate in the flavored nicotine product space."

Mr. Stump concluded, "We look forward to the major competitive advantage - and to the corresponding increase in sales, profits, and market share - that will result from our steadfast commitment to providing our customers with a trusted product portfolio in full regulatory compliance."

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

