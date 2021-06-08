Osceola Gold, Inc. Updating Financials to Bring the Company's Reporting Status Current

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTC PINK:OSCI),is pleased to announce that in an effort to become a strong and transparent contender in the public mining community, management has initiated efforts to …

Osceola Gold CEO, Tom more, states: "With regulations in the markets changing on a daily basis, we feel this is a fundamental step to effectively establish credibility in the OTC marketplace. Our primary focus is to become current, with the ultimate goal of becoming a fully reporting company."

He concluded: "Based on our assessment, our growing vision includes numerous substantial milestones, and we fully understand the need to be transparent to be taken seriously in this industry. We expect to have exciting updates to announce very soon."

As developments continue to evolve, management is committed to keep the investment community updated.

Recently Announced, The final Quantum Geological result provided a dimensional slice of the subsurface revealing mineral location and depth.

Osceola AU target points analysis provided by Quantum Geo Methodology: Osceola test point (1) - 39° 3'30.00"N 114°25'00.00"W

Osceola test point (1) - Core drill or excavate to AU contact zone approximately 34 to 40ft from surface. For best results core drill to 75ft below surface.

 AU test target point radius is 25ft from center.

 AU contact zone of interest: 34ft to 40ft. elevation from surface.

 AU contact zone heading across center point for 65 ft mol @ 308.23 degrees

 Map surface elevation 6638ft; adjust contact zone projections to onsite GPS calibrations.

 Au concentrations in target area elevation should fall with-in 5-11 grams per ton, below 40ft diminishing signs until the 63-70 ft range then underlying zone has good frequency but doesn't seem strong enough to be in the hi gram per ton range and is probably closer 4 + range.

Osceola test point (2) - 39° 3'36.04"N 114°25'29.97"W

Core drill or excavate from surface to approximately 13ft, continue to the next contact zone of interest approximately 26ft from surface. The next contact zone of interest is approximately 55ft from surface. For best results core drill to 110ft below surface.

 AU target point radius is 25ft from center.

 AU contact zones: Surface to 13ft, - 26ft to 35ft, - 55ft to 62ft.

 AU concentrations at 13ft level look very strong 15 plus grams per ton. At 26ft to 35 ft 8-13 grams per ton estimated and 55-62 ft weaker signature with small zones of AU showing buildup points along the heading.