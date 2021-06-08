 
RADAR Market to Garner $44.35 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.7% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 15:30  |  105   |   |   

Rise in demand for radar systems in automotive and defense industries, surge in territorial battles, and advancements in radar technology drive the growth of the global radar market

PORTLAND, Ore., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Radar Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Product Type (Continuous Wave Radar, Pulse Radar, and Others), Platform (Marine, Air, Ground, and Space), Application (Air Traffic Control, Remote Sensing, Ground Traffic Control, and Space Navigation & Control), and End User (Automotive, Aviation, Industrial, Weather Monitoring, Military & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". As per the report, the global RADAR industry was accounted for $32.56 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $44.35 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Allied-Market-Research-Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for radar systems in automotive and defense industries, surge in territorial battles, and advancements in radar technology drive the growth of the global radar market. However, high cost of radar system hinders the market growth. On the contrary, high investment from the developed countries in the military sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (372+ Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1930

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak severely affected the production process of several industries. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown resulted in temporary or complete shutdown of a number of industries.
  • The pandemic affected the supply chain and gave way to uncertainty in the stock market. Moreover, falling business confidence and increased panic among customers hampered the market.
  • The Covid-19 outbreak severely affected the automotive and industrial sectors as production facilities were closed. The large-scale manufacturing interruptions across Europe and disruptions in Chinese exports hampered the global radar market.

The air traffic control segment held the lion's share

Disclaimer

