Rise in demand for radar systems in automotive and defense industries, surge in territorial battles, and advancements in radar technology drive the growth of the global radar market

PORTLAND, Ore., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Radar Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Product Type (Continuous Wave Radar, Pulse Radar, and Others), Platform (Marine, Air, Ground, and Space), Application (Air Traffic Control, Remote Sensing, Ground Traffic Control, and Space Navigation & Control), and End User (Automotive, Aviation, Industrial, Weather Monitoring, Military & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". As per the report, the global RADAR industry was accounted for $32.56 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $44.35 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.