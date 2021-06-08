 
Rovio Entertainment Corp. Changes in the holding of company’s own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 15:30  |  48   |   |   

Rovio Entertainment Corporation                Stock Exchange Release             June 8, 2021 at 4.30 p.m. EEST

Rovio Entertainment Corporation has on June 8, 2021, transferred without consideration a total of 104,124 Company's own shares to Company's management and key employees based on the 2017-2019 earning period of the Company's share-based incentive scheme.

Following the transfer, Company holds total of 7,715,684 its own shares.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
Media desk: +358 40 4858985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)





