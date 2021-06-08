Talenom Plc Manager’s Transactions
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 08.06.2021, 15:30 | 53 | 0 |
Talenom Plc, Manager’s Transactions 8 June 2021 at 16:30 EEST
Talenom Plc: Manager’s Transactions
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Taru Kosonen
|Legal Person
|Position:
|Closely associated person
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
|Name:
|Sampsa Laine
|Position:
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20210608153202_3
|Issuer
|Name:
|TALENOM OYJ
|LEI:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-06-04
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000153580
|Volume:
|909
|Unit price:
|13.98000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|909
|Volume weighted average price:
|13.98000 Euro
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0