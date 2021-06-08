Talenom Plc Manager’s Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.06.2021, 15:30 | 53 | 0 | 0 08.06.2021, 15:30 |

Talenom Plc, Manager’s Transactions 8 June 2021 at 16:30 EEST Talenom Plc: Manager’s Transactions Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Taru Kosonen Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Sampsa Laine Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20210608153202_3 Issuer Name: TALENOM OYJ LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-06-04 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000153580 Volume: 909 Unit price: 13.98000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 909 Volume weighted average price: 13.98000 Euro







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer