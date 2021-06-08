Wells Fargo to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials Conference

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 8 a.m. Eastern time.

A replay of the webcast will be available for three months.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005035/en/