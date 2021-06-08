First Internet Bank Named 2021 Top Workplace by Indianapolis Star
First Internet Bank is one of the Top Workplaces in Central Indiana, placing third among midsized companies (150-399 employees). This marks the eighth consecutive year First Internet Bank has been selected for this honor. The annual rankings recognize leading companies in Central Indiana as determined through employee surveys.
“Our employees take pride in the supportive and collaborative culture they have built,” said First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker. “Even as much of our staff worked remotely during the pandemic, we were able to maintain the entrepreneurial spirit and customer-centric mindset that has been vital to our twenty-plus years of success. This level of achievement is only possible thanks to our team leadership and employees who go above and beyond daily to make First Internet Bank the workplace it has become.”
Reflecting its role as an innovator and industry leader, First Internet Bank has previously been recognized for its financial services, corporate culture and workplace environment by American Banker’s nationwide compilation of “Best Banks to Work For” and Newsweek’s “Best Small Business Checking Account for 2021.”
For more information about First Internet Bank, or to learn more about career opportunities visit firstib.com.
About First Internet Bank
First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2021, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005785/en/First Internet Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare