First Internet Bank Named 2021 Top Workplace by Indianapolis Star

First Internet Bank is one of the Top Workplaces in Central Indiana, placing third among midsized companies (150-399 employees). This marks the eighth consecutive year First Internet Bank has been selected for this honor. The annual rankings recognize leading companies in Central Indiana as determined through employee surveys.

“Our employees take pride in the supportive and collaborative culture they have built,” said First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker. “Even as much of our staff worked remotely during the pandemic, we were able to maintain the entrepreneurial spirit and customer-centric mindset that has been vital to our twenty-plus years of success. This level of achievement is only possible thanks to our team leadership and employees who go above and beyond daily to make First Internet Bank the workplace it has become.”