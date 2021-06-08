US Foods to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on June 22, 2021

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Satriano, will participate in a fireside chat and provide a general business update at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, at 1:30 p.m. EDT (12:30 p.m. CDT).

Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.