Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces New E-Commerce Platform for the Sale of Esports and Gaming Merchandise

Simplicity Esports has 33 gaming centers in 13 states, the largest footprint in the U.S.



Boca Raton, Florida, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced today that it will go live with an e-commerce site in the month of July to sell esports and gaming related merchandise. The site will launch with an inventory of trading card games (“TCG”) such as Magic: The Gathering, Pokémom, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, and expand into gaming accessories and equipment.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We have the largest footprint of esports gaming centers in the U.S., but we have yet to reach 37 states. Our e-commerce platform will allow us to compliment that footprint by servicing the rest of the country with the potential to expand globally. I believe our e-commerce platform will also drive increased traffic into our physical gaming center locations with free shipping if the customer picks up their purchase inside a Simplicity Esports or PLAYlive Nation esports gaming center. TCG cards have been in such high demand that it is difficult for customers to find them on the shelves of their local retail stores. In May, Target announced it would be suspending the sale of TCG products inside its retail stores because of conflicts with customers over the limited availability of the products. We have access to TCG products and can meet immediate demand.”