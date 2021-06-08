 
checkAd

Nullagine Gold Project Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 15:47  |  104   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an operations update from its Beatons Creek conglomerate gold project in Nullagine, Western Australia (the “Nullagine Gold Project”) following its recent exploration update (refer to the Company’s news release dated June 3, 2021) and previous operational update (refer to the Company’s news release dated April 29, 2021).

Highlights

  • No lost time injuries to date at the Nullagine Gold Project
  • Record gold production of 5,064 oz Au for May 2021, realizing revenue of C$10.8 million (A$11.5 million) from the sale of 4,754 oz Au at an average realized gold price of A$2,407
  • Mining and processing rates continue to increase month-on-month
  • May 2021 month-end cash balance of C$45.2 million (excluding fair value of investments of approximately C$204 million)

Safety

The lost time injury frequency rate for the past twelve months remains at zero for the Nullagine Gold Project and also for the Company; a significant achievement for a company rapidly growing its workforce and making the transition from explorer to production. Ongoing development of safety and management systems, particular to Novo and its culture, are progressing well with wide acceptance across the Company.

Gold Production

Gold production at the Nullagine Gold Project has increased month-on-month project to date, with a record month of 5,064 ounces poured during May 2021 (refer to Figure 1). Gold production is anticipated to continue to increase due to improved throughput rates and recovery in the mill combined with improved grade as higher grade conglomerates at Grant’s Hill are accessed and brought into the mine schedule.

Figure 1﻿﻿ is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/502a29d5-d769-43b6-b232- ...

Processing

Mill throughput has continued to increase month-on-month. The processing plant is currently operating at an annualized rate of 1.5 mtpa (refer to Figure 2), with demonstrated capacity to achieve a throughput rate of approximately 1.8 mtpa. A total of 124 kt of mineralized material was processed in May, with recovery of 94.5% achieved. This follows a major planned shutdown in April which saw the first reline of the processing plant since acquiring Millennium Minerals Limited in September 2020 (refer to the Company’s news releases dated August 4, 2020, and September 8, 2020). During May 2021, gravity gold accounted for the majority of gold production (61%) versus 39% from carbon-in-leach (CIL), with the processing plant achieving a total recovery of 94.5%. Management is satisfied with processing plant performance, with all key operational metrics within expected parameters and a cohesive and capable operational crew bedded in and operating the facility productively and safely.

Seite 1 von 5
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nullagine Gold Project Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an operations update from its Beatons Creek conglomerate gold project in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:39 Uhr
Videoausblick: Bitcoin, Meme-Aktien, S&P 500 - was auffällt!
08:14 Uhr
Tagesausblick: DAX: Rücksetzer voraus?
08:07 Uhr
Tagesausblick-Livestream: DAX: Rücksetzer voraus?
02:10 Uhr
Gaia Metals Corp. Announces Effective Date of Consolidation and Name Change
01:51 Uhr
Liberty Gold Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
08.06.21
ABM Industries Announces Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021
08.06.21
Troilus Intersects 1.51 g/t AuEq Over 19m, Incl. 2.28 g/t AuEq Over 8 Metres in J Zone; Expands Strike Length of New Parallel Zone by 250% from 200m to 700m
08.06.21
Marktgeflüster: Wall Street mit Achterbahnfahrt, Bitcoin auf Talfahrt!
08.06.21
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
08.06.21
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021