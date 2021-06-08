 
checkAd

VerifyMe Set to be Added to Russell Microcap(R) Index

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 16:00  |  107   |   |   

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, …

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, track and trace, and customized engagement strategies with industry-leading online retail monitoring capabilities, is pleased to announce that it is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions released on June 4, 2021. The conclusion of the Russell US Index's annual reconstitution is effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021.

Foto: Accesswire

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in Russell's appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Patrick White, VerifyMe's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "VerifyMe's inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index is a testament to the great progress we have made in accelerating expansion of our security authentication technology solutions, solidifying our strong pipeline of opportunities, and advancing toward our next stage of growth. We have a robust pipeline containing some of the largest global brand names and we are excited about our milestones ahead in 2021. We believe the visibility that Russell index inclusion affords will be a benefit to our existing shareholders and lead to greater awareness of VerifyMe throughout the investment community."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please refer to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS™ that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS™ is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Seite 1 von 3
VerifyMe Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VerifyMe Set to be Added to Russell Microcap(R) Index ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OPTEC International, Inc. Completes $70M Acquisition of WeShield, An Established AI Driven NY ...
Binovi to Debut Binovi Touch Elite During the 2021 NATA Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo
Marvel Acquires 10,250 Hectares, Between The Exploits Subzone and The Gander Zone - Newfoundland
American Manganese Comments on White House’s “100-Day Battery Supply Chain Review” and ...
VerifyMe Set to be Added to Russell Microcap(R) Index
Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Securities of Honey Badger Silver Inc.
A2Z Smart Technologies Retains IMS Investor Relations
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Joseph Holdings, ...
Charlie's Holdings Reports Inclusion of the Company's Best-selling E-Liquids on the FDA’s list of ...
Liquid Avatar Joins Linux Foundation Public Health Cardea Project
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service Contract on 2 ...
Director Resignation
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets