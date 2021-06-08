VerifyMe Set to be Added to Russell Microcap(R) Index

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, …

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc . (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, track and trace, and customized engagement strategies with industry-leading online retail monitoring capabilities, is pleased to announce that it is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions released on June 4, 2021. The conclusion of the Russell US Index's annual reconstitution is effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in Russell's appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Patrick White, VerifyMe's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "VerifyMe's inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index is a testament to the great progress we have made in accelerating expansion of our security authentication technology solutions, solidifying our strong pipeline of opportunities, and advancing toward our next stage of growth. We have a robust pipeline containing some of the largest global brand names and we are excited about our milestones ahead in 2021. We believe the visibility that Russell index inclusion affords will be a benefit to our existing shareholders and lead to greater awareness of VerifyMe throughout the investment community."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please refer to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS™ that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS™ is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.