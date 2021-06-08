Loop Energy and GreenCore partner to combine best-in-class technologies in next generation, hydrogen-powered EV chargers

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Hydrogen fueled fast chargers will rapidly expand charging infrastructure for

electric vehicles, opening doors to more accessible and affordable charging



GreenCore and Loop Energy today announced a partnership to develop and build

hydrogen powered EV charging stations. The Parties anticipate the first pilot

installation to be completed within calendar year of 2021 with more than 1,500

EV charging and hydrogen refueling stations by the end of 2026. This follows

both companies' recent announcements of partnerships with BayoTech, a leading

provider of modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable hydrogen production

systems.





An ever-increasing need for new charging points is not yet being met withexpanded, distributed infrastructure. Electric Vehicle (EVs) sales increased by39% in 2020 up to 2.1 million units, with a further 66% increase expected in2021 (Canalys). This continued growth will further increase the enormous demandon the grid, requiring extensive investment to upgrade the distribution networkthat can take years to complete.As a part of the cooperation GreenCore will work with Loop Energy as well assome of its ecosystem partners to design and build hydrogen powered DC fastcharging stations based on Loop's high efficiency fuel cells. GreenCore chargingstations will store energy in the form of compressed hydrogen and convert it toelectrical power when required for charging of user's battery-powered vehicles.This will allow the stations to be grid independent, rapidly deployable, lowcost, and small footprint. Most importantly, GreenCore's hydrogen poweredcharging stations will help solve serious issues in peak energy pricing andremote energy access currently faced by the EV industry. GreenCore will usehydrogen exclusively provided by BayoTech at the EV charging and hydrogenrefueling stations."Loop Energy is the perfect partner to work alongside GreenCore in buildingbetter, faster, and greener EV charging stations," says GreenCore CEO FrankBaumann. "Together, we will be able to cut peak energy costs and delivercharging points in previously unimaginable locations.""As electrification of personal and commercial transportation is going intoover-drive, the timing for GreenCore's hydrogen powered DC fast-charge solutionis perfect," says George Rubin, CCO of Loop Energy. "Easily overlooked duringthe early going, limited grid infrastructure capabilities present a seriousissue. We are very excited to support our partners at GreenCore as they roll-outtheir solution."Beyond the burgeoning demand for convenient EV charging in easily accessible