Loop Energy and GreenCore partner to combine best-in-class technologies in next generation, hydrogen-powered EV chargers
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 08.06.2021, 16:15 | 79 | 0 |
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Hydrogen fueled fast chargers will rapidly expand charging infrastructure for
electric vehicles, opening doors to more accessible and affordable charging
GreenCore and Loop Energy today announced a partnership to develop and build
hydrogen powered EV charging stations. The Parties anticipate the first pilot
installation to be completed within calendar year of 2021 with more than 1,500
EV charging and hydrogen refueling stations by the end of 2026. This follows
both companies' recent announcements of partnerships with BayoTech, a leading
provider of modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable hydrogen production
systems.
- Hydrogen fueled fast chargers will rapidly expand charging infrastructure for
electric vehicles, opening doors to more accessible and affordable charging
GreenCore and Loop Energy today announced a partnership to develop and build
hydrogen powered EV charging stations. The Parties anticipate the first pilot
installation to be completed within calendar year of 2021 with more than 1,500
EV charging and hydrogen refueling stations by the end of 2026. This follows
both companies' recent announcements of partnerships with BayoTech, a leading
provider of modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable hydrogen production
systems.
An ever-increasing need for new charging points is not yet being met with
expanded, distributed infrastructure. Electric Vehicle (EVs) sales increased by
39% in 2020 up to 2.1 million units, with a further 66% increase expected in
2021 (Canalys). This continued growth will further increase the enormous demand
on the grid, requiring extensive investment to upgrade the distribution network
that can take years to complete.
As a part of the cooperation GreenCore will work with Loop Energy as well as
some of its ecosystem partners to design and build hydrogen powered DC fast
charging stations based on Loop's high efficiency fuel cells. GreenCore charging
stations will store energy in the form of compressed hydrogen and convert it to
electrical power when required for charging of user's battery-powered vehicles.
This will allow the stations to be grid independent, rapidly deployable, low
cost, and small footprint. Most importantly, GreenCore's hydrogen powered
charging stations will help solve serious issues in peak energy pricing and
remote energy access currently faced by the EV industry. GreenCore will use
hydrogen exclusively provided by BayoTech at the EV charging and hydrogen
refueling stations.
"Loop Energy is the perfect partner to work alongside GreenCore in building
better, faster, and greener EV charging stations," says GreenCore CEO Frank
Baumann. "Together, we will be able to cut peak energy costs and deliver
charging points in previously unimaginable locations."
"As electrification of personal and commercial transportation is going into
over-drive, the timing for GreenCore's hydrogen powered DC fast-charge solution
is perfect," says George Rubin, CCO of Loop Energy. "Easily overlooked during
the early going, limited grid infrastructure capabilities present a serious
issue. We are very excited to support our partners at GreenCore as they roll-out
their solution."
Beyond the burgeoning demand for convenient EV charging in easily accessible
expanded, distributed infrastructure. Electric Vehicle (EVs) sales increased by
39% in 2020 up to 2.1 million units, with a further 66% increase expected in
2021 (Canalys). This continued growth will further increase the enormous demand
on the grid, requiring extensive investment to upgrade the distribution network
that can take years to complete.
As a part of the cooperation GreenCore will work with Loop Energy as well as
some of its ecosystem partners to design and build hydrogen powered DC fast
charging stations based on Loop's high efficiency fuel cells. GreenCore charging
stations will store energy in the form of compressed hydrogen and convert it to
electrical power when required for charging of user's battery-powered vehicles.
This will allow the stations to be grid independent, rapidly deployable, low
cost, and small footprint. Most importantly, GreenCore's hydrogen powered
charging stations will help solve serious issues in peak energy pricing and
remote energy access currently faced by the EV industry. GreenCore will use
hydrogen exclusively provided by BayoTech at the EV charging and hydrogen
refueling stations.
"Loop Energy is the perfect partner to work alongside GreenCore in building
better, faster, and greener EV charging stations," says GreenCore CEO Frank
Baumann. "Together, we will be able to cut peak energy costs and deliver
charging points in previously unimaginable locations."
"As electrification of personal and commercial transportation is going into
over-drive, the timing for GreenCore's hydrogen powered DC fast-charge solution
is perfect," says George Rubin, CCO of Loop Energy. "Easily overlooked during
the early going, limited grid infrastructure capabilities present a serious
issue. We are very excited to support our partners at GreenCore as they roll-out
their solution."
Beyond the burgeoning demand for convenient EV charging in easily accessible
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0