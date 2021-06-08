 
checkAd

Loop Energy and GreenCore partner to combine best-in-class technologies in next generation, hydrogen-powered EV chargers

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.06.2021, 16:15  |  79   |   |   

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Hydrogen fueled fast chargers will rapidly expand charging infrastructure for
electric vehicles, opening doors to more accessible and affordable charging

GreenCore and Loop Energy today announced a partnership to develop and build
hydrogen powered EV charging stations. The Parties anticipate the first pilot
installation to be completed within calendar year of 2021 with more than 1,500
EV charging and hydrogen refueling stations by the end of 2026. This follows
both companies' recent announcements of partnerships with BayoTech, a leading
provider of modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable hydrogen production
systems.

An ever-increasing need for new charging points is not yet being met with
expanded, distributed infrastructure. Electric Vehicle (EVs) sales increased by
39% in 2020 up to 2.1 million units, with a further 66% increase expected in
2021 (Canalys). This continued growth will further increase the enormous demand
on the grid, requiring extensive investment to upgrade the distribution network
that can take years to complete.

As a part of the cooperation GreenCore will work with Loop Energy as well as
some of its ecosystem partners to design and build hydrogen powered DC fast
charging stations based on Loop's high efficiency fuel cells. GreenCore charging
stations will store energy in the form of compressed hydrogen and convert it to
electrical power when required for charging of user's battery-powered vehicles.
This will allow the stations to be grid independent, rapidly deployable, low
cost, and small footprint. Most importantly, GreenCore's hydrogen powered
charging stations will help solve serious issues in peak energy pricing and
remote energy access currently faced by the EV industry. GreenCore will use
hydrogen exclusively provided by BayoTech at the EV charging and hydrogen
refueling stations.

"Loop Energy is the perfect partner to work alongside GreenCore in building
better, faster, and greener EV charging stations," says GreenCore CEO Frank
Baumann. "Together, we will be able to cut peak energy costs and deliver
charging points in previously unimaginable locations."

"As electrification of personal and commercial transportation is going into
over-drive, the timing for GreenCore's hydrogen powered DC fast-charge solution
is perfect," says George Rubin, CCO of Loop Energy. "Easily overlooked during
the early going, limited grid infrastructure capabilities present a serious
issue. We are very excited to support our partners at GreenCore as they roll-out
their solution."

Beyond the burgeoning demand for convenient EV charging in easily accessible
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Energy and GreenCore partner to combine best-in-class technologies in next generation, hydrogen-powered EV chargers - Hydrogen fueled fast chargers will rapidly expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, opening doors to more accessible and affordable charging GreenCore and Loop Energy today announced a partnership to develop and build hydrogen …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberg erwartet profitables Wachstum in 2021/22 und in den Folgejahren (FOTO)
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
EANS-Hauptversammlung: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Einberufung zur ...
pektogram: Gegründet, um die Rohstoffbranche digital und nachhaltig zu verändern (FOTO)
Miele baut Engagement für mehr Nachhaltigkeit und Klimaschutz deutlich aus / ...
Paneuropäische Studie von J.P. Morgan Asset Management: Veränderte Einstellungen beim Sparen und Anlegen durch die Pandemie? (FOTO)
EANS-News: voestalpine AG / voestalpine trotz Krise im Geschäftsjahr 2020/21 mit positivem Ergebnis und ...
NextChem and Paul Wurth Join Forces to Develop Innovative Low-carbon Solutions for the Steel ...
EANS-DD: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von ...
SCIENTISTS WORLDWIDE PLEDGE THEIR TRUST IN SCIENCE IN CELEBRATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ...
Titel
Gold rund um die Uhr
Heidelberg erwartet profitables Wachstum in 2021/22 und in den Folgejahren (FOTO)
PSI liefert Assistenzsystem an Übertragungsnetzbetreiber TransnetBW / Dynamische ...
Steigende Kosten für Bauholz - Brennholz bleibt günstig
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S-Aufsichtsrat ...
ELONGATE: Weltweit größte Wohltätigkeits-Kryptowährung gibt Spende an National Kidney ...
New Research Seeks to Crack the Code of Coral Reef Heat Resilience
Für Immobilienkäufer wird es etwas teurer: Baugeld knackt 1-Prozent-Marke, Baukosten steigen (FOTO)
Zweitimmobilie finanzieren: Mit der KVB Finanz niedrige Zinsen bei der Baufinanzierung sichern
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Geduldsprobe, Kommentar zu Thyssenkrupp von Annette Becker
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA: Eine Legende ist zurück auf der Straße (FOTO)
Gold rund um die Uhr
Starke Series-B-Finanzierungsrunde trotz Pandemie: Kuratierter Marktplatz Ankorstore erhällt $100 Millionen zur Unterstützung des ...
Titel
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Vertex Energy to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index
12:00 Uhr
Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Has Decided to Localize Thy News Application
11:59 Uhr
EU-Gericht kippt Genehmigung von Corona-Hilfen für Condor
11:58 Uhr
Chipmangel bremst BMW-Produktion in Dingolfing
11:58 Uhr
Egbert Prior: Deutsche Rohstoff dreht den Ölhahn auf
11:55 Uhr
Ørsted joins Norwegian offshore wind consortium with Fred. Olsen Renewables and Hafslund Eco
11:52 Uhr
Banken können auf weitere Geldspritzen der EZB hoffen
11:50 Uhr
Mais und Sojabohnen rutschen wieder ab
11:50 Uhr
Opel eröffnet Corona-Impfzentrum in Rüsselsheim
11:50 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger sind vor Inflationsdaten und EZB-Sitzung vorsichtig