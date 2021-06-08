 
Enfinity Global appoints Francesco Cosulich as Head of European Funds

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.06.2021   

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Enfinity Global aims to involve new investors in the
development of its projects in Europe

Francesco Cosulich has been appointed Head of European Funds at Enfinity Global,
a cutting-edge company in the development of renewable energy and sustainability
solutions to enable the transition to a carbon-free global economy. With over 20
years of experience in fundraising, investor relations and asset management with
major global investors, Francesco's addition will be key to achieving Enfinity
Global's ambitious growth plan. The company is currently developing and building
over 2 GW of renewable energy assets to be deployed by 2023 and has an
attractive portfolio of investment opportunities around the world.

Prior to joining Enfinity Global, Francesco served as Head of Institutional
Relations and Partnerships - Southern Europe at Aberdeen Standard Investments
and previously as Head of Southern Europe for AMP Capital.

Thanks to his in-depth knowledge of the markets, Francesco has raised and
invested more than 7 billion Euro of capital over the years, mainly in major
infrastructure, energy and private equity projects.

In this regard, Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, said: "Beyond
traditional project finance, the industry needs significant capital investments
to fund the evolving forms of asset ownership and integrated alternative energy
services. The next decade will see unprecedented change in the fight against
climate change powered by lower costs and valued added solutions. Francesco's
track record and experience will accelerate Enfinity's capital formation
efforts."

"I am excited by the opportunity to be able to contribute to Enfinity's project
from the next stage of its evolution," said Francesco Cosulich, Head of European
Funds, on joining the company . "Enfinity Global is today one of the most
competitive companies in the renewable energy sector at international level and
it is an honour to be part of a team with such a strong track record and
entrepreneurial spirit."

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a global renewable
energy solutions platform focused on developing, financing, building, operating
and owning renewable energy assets. With offices across Europe, Asia and the US,
the company develops energy solutions to help achieve a zero-carbon footprint
and enable a sustainable transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide. For more
information about Enfinity Global, please visit: https://webershandwicksrl-my.sh
arepoint.com/personal/isemeraro_advisorywebershandwick_it/Documents/www.enfinity
.global

