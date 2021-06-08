Enfinity Global appoints Francesco Cosulich as Head of European Funds

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Enfinity Global aims to involve new investors in the

Francesco Cosulich has been appointed Head of European Funds at Enfinity Global,

a cutting-edge company in the development of renewable energy and sustainability

solutions to enable the transition to a carbon-free global economy. With over 20

years of experience in fundraising, investor relations and asset management with

major global investors, Francesco's addition will be key to achieving Enfinity

Global's ambitious growth plan. The company is currently developing and building

over 2 GW of renewable energy assets to be deployed by 2023 and has an

Prior to joining Enfinity Global, Francesco served as Head of Institutional

Relations and Partnerships - Southern Europe at Aberdeen Standard Investments

invested more than 7 billion Euro of capital over the years, mainly in major

infrastructure, energy and private equity projects.



In this regard, Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, said: "Beyond

traditional project finance, the industry needs significant capital investments

to fund the evolving forms of asset ownership and integrated alternative energy

services. The next decade will see unprecedented change in the fight against

climate change powered by lower costs and valued added solutions. Francesco's

track record and experience will accelerate Enfinity's capital formation

"I am excited by the opportunity to be able to contribute to Enfinity's project

from the next stage of its evolution," said Francesco Cosulich, Head of European

Funds, on joining the company . "Enfinity Global is today one of the most

competitive companies in the renewable energy sector at international level and

it is an honour to be part of a team with such a strong track record and

About Enfinity Global



Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a global renewable

energy solutions platform focused on developing, financing, building, operating

and owning renewable energy assets. With offices across Europe, Asia and the US,

the company develops energy solutions to help achieve a zero-carbon footprint

and enable a sustainable transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide. For more

information about Enfinity Global, please visit: https://webershandwicksrl-my.sh

arepoint.com/personal/isemeraro_advisorywebershandwick_it/Documents/www.enfinity

Thanks to his in-depth knowledge of the markets, Francesco has raised and invested more than 7 billion Euro of capital over the years, mainly in major infrastructure, energy and private equity projects.

In this regard, Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, said: "Beyond traditional project finance, the industry needs significant capital investments to fund the evolving forms of asset ownership and integrated alternative energy services. The next decade will see unprecedented change in the fight against climate change powered by lower costs and valued added solutions. Francesco's track record and experience will accelerate Enfinity's capital formation efforts."

"I am excited by the opportunity to be able to contribute to Enfinity's project from the next stage of its evolution," said Francesco Cosulich, Head of European Funds, on joining the company . "Enfinity Global is today one of the most competitive companies in the renewable energy sector at international level and it is an honour to be part of a team with such a strong track record and entrepreneurial spirit."

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a global renewable energy solutions platform focused on developing, financing, building, operating and owning renewable energy assets. With offices across Europe, Asia and the US, the company develops energy solutions to help achieve a zero-carbon footprint and enable a sustainable transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide.